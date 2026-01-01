template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your community center campaign starts Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 200 after-school program spots for kids who need a safe place to learn, play, and grow. Every early donation gets us closer to opening our doors wider. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to programming — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone in caring about our kids. Thank you for being the heart of this community. – The [Community Center] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift opens doors 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 200 after-school program spots for kids who need a safe place to learn, play, and grow after school. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of homework help and snacks for a child - **$75** — art supplies and activities for a month of creative programming - **$150** — a full month of after-school care for one child **100% of your donation goes to our programming** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give kids a safe place to thrive →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can open our doors wider for 200 more kids this year. – The [Community Center] Team Copy content COPIED!