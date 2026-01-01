Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your goal), funding programs while spreading hope.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour art auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid fuels community programs. Artists handle delivery or pickup.
Idea 4
Create a "sponsor-a-space" campaign where donors fund specific areas ($50 for game room hour, $100 for kitchen day). Show real-time progress and invite sponsors to visit.
Idea 5
Host a skills swap where community members teach classes (cooking, tech, crafts). Charge small fees, with all proceeds supporting your programs and services.
Idea 6
Run a "community wish jar" where neighbors submit program ideas. Donors vote with dollars ($10 votes). Most funded wish becomes your next initiative.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Centers
