Idea 1
🌱 Seed-to-Supper Challenge Supporters sponsor garden plots for $25 each. Track progress with photos as seeds grow into meals for families. Show a live counter of plots funded and meals grown.
Idea 2
🥕 Harvest Share Sponsorship Let donors fund weekly produce boxes ($15/$30/$50 levels) for local families. Create simple donation tiers and share photos of fresh harvests going to neighbors in need.
Idea 3
🛠️ Tool Library Drive Supporters buy essential garden tools ($10 hand trowel to $75 wheelbarrow). Display a visual wishlist showing what's needed and funded. Host a volunteer planting day for donors.
Idea 4
🌿 Community Plot Adoption Neighbors "adopt" garden beds for $40 each. Share weekly updates with photos of their sponsored plot's progress. Create simple adoption certificates and host a harvest celebration.
Idea 5
🍅 Fresh Food Fund Supporters fund grocery vouchers ($20/$35/$50) for families to buy fresh produce. Track vouchers distributed and create a simple counter showing meals made possible through donations.
Idea 6
🌾 Garden Education Sponsorship Donors sponsor workshop materials ($15 kids' class to $100 full family session). Show a live wishlist of funded classes and share photos of families learning together.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Gardens
