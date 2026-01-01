template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your garden grows stronger this Tuesday 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to plant 25 new raised beds in underserved neighborhoods, bringing fresh food access directly to families who need it most. Every early donation helps us break ground faster. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes straight to seeds, soil, and garden supplies — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that fresh food access is worth fighting for. Thank you for helping us grow something beautiful together. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your garden grows today — it's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact grows stronger than ever. We're raising funds to plant 25 new raised beds in underserved neighborhoods, bringing fresh food access directly to families who need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — seeds and soil for one raised bed - **$75** — a complete garden starter kit for a family - **$150** — materials for an entire neighborhood plot **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us plant fresh hope today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can grow 25 gardens that feed families all year long. – The [Org Name] Team