Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Community Gardens

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your garden grows stronger this Tuesday 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to plant 25 new raised beds in underserved neighborhoods, bringing fresh food access directly to families who need it most. Every early donation helps us break ground faster. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes straight to seeds, soil, and garden supplies — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that fresh food access is worth fighting for. Thank you for helping us grow something beautiful together. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your garden grows today — it's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact grows stronger than ever. We're raising funds to plant 25 new raised beds in underserved neighborhoods, bringing fresh food access directly to families who need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — seeds and soil for one raised bed - **$75** — a complete garden starter kit for a family - **$150** — materials for an entire neighborhood plot **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us plant fresh hope today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can grow 25 gardens that feed families all year long. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌱 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** 15 new raised beds are now being planted in underserved neighborhoods — bringing fresh food access directly to 45 families who need it most. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more garden starter kits for families. *One community member told us:* "Seeing neighbors come together around fresh food reminded us how powerful community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these gardens take root — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Gardens

template 1

🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're planting hope in neighborhoods that need it most. We're raising funds to build **25 new raised beds** in underserved communities, bringing fresh food access directly to families' doorsteps. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift grows into real impact: • **$30** = seeds and soil for one raised bed • **$75** = complete garden starter kit for a family • **$150** = materials for an entire neighborhood plot Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes straight to seeds, soil, and garden supplies — not platform fees. Help us plant fresh hope today. Together, we can grow 25 gardens that feed families all year long. 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 Our community garden feeds 200+ families every week — but winter prep costs are hitting hard. Help us raise $3,000 today to winterize our greenhouse and expand our seed library 💚 [Insert Donation Link] $25 = winter seeds for 5 families $50 = greenhouse heating for a week $100 = tools to expand our growing space Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes straight to fresh food and community connection — no fees taken. Every dollar you give today grows into meals, hope, and stronger neighborhoods. Thank you for planting seeds of change with us 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're growing hope, one garden at a time. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to expand our community garden program and bring fresh food access to underserved neighborhoods. - $25 = seeds and soil for one family plot - $75 = tools for a season of growing - $150 = water access for an entire garden bed We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to seeds, soil, and community — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making fresh food accessible to all. If growing community resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🌱 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Community Gardens

‍Idea 1

🌱 Seed-to-Supper Challenge

🌱 Seed-to-Supper Challenge Supporters sponsor garden plots for $25 each. Track progress with photos as seeds grow into meals for families. Show a live counter of plots funded and meals grown.

‍Idea 2

🥕 Harvest Share Sponsorship

🥕 Harvest Share Sponsorship Let donors fund weekly produce boxes ($15/$30/$50 levels) for local families. Create simple donation tiers and share photos of fresh harvests going to neighbors in need.

‍Idea 3

🛠️ Tool Library Drive

🛠️ Tool Library Drive Supporters buy essential garden tools ($10 hand trowel to $75 wheelbarrow). Display a visual wishlist showing what's needed and funded. Host a volunteer planting day for donors.

‍Idea 4

🌿 Community Plot Adoption

🌿 Community Plot Adoption Neighbors "adopt" garden beds for $40 each. Share weekly updates with photos of their sponsored plot's progress. Create simple adoption certificates and host a harvest celebration.

‍Idea 5

🍅 Fresh Food Fund

🍅 Fresh Food Fund Supporters fund grocery vouchers ($20/$35/$50) for families to buy fresh produce. Track vouchers distributed and create a simple counter showing meals made possible through donations.

‍Idea 6

🌾 Garden Education Sponsorship

🌾 Garden Education Sponsorship Donors sponsor workshop materials ($15 kids' class to $100 full family session). Show a live wishlist of funded classes and share photos of families learning together.

