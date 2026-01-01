Today's the day — help us protect 25 acres 🌲 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can help us reach our goal of protecting 25 acres of critical wildlife habitat. We're so close to securing this land before it's lost to development forever. Every donation today brings us one step closer to preserving this ecosystem for the animals who call it home. Your gift can make a real difference: - **$50** — protects 2 acres of habitat - **$125** — funds habitat restoration for 5 acres - **$250** — secures permanent protection for 10 acres **100% of your donation goes directly to land conservation** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect 25 acres today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can save this irreplaceable habitat and give wildlife a fighting chance. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌲 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **25 acres of critical wildlife habitat** are now permanently protected from development — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund habitat restoration for 3 additional acres. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to protecting land makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these protected acres come to life — we'll be sharing updates as wildlife returns to their safe haven. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

