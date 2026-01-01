Giving Tuesday Templates for Disabled Animal Rescues

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Disabled Animal Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for these animals 🐾

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 disabled animals who need surgery, mobility aids, and specialized treatment. Every early donation brings hope to animals who've been waiting too long.

Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary care and recovery — not to platform fees or processing costs.

Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that these animals have champions.

Thank you for believing in second chances.
– The [Org Name] Team

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — help 25 disabled animals heal 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 disabled animals who need surgery, mobility aids, and specialized treatment. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — pain medication and wound care for one animal - **$125** — custom mobility aid or wheelchair - **$300** — life-saving surgery for a disabled rescue **100% of your donation goes to veterinary care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give these animals the second chance they deserve →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 disabled animals get the medical care they've been waiting for. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 disabled animals** now have access to life-saving surgery, custom mobility aids, and specialized medical care — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund pain medication and wound care for 8 more animals. *One supporter told us:* "Seeing these animals get their second chance reminds me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — the healing has already begun. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disabled Animal Rescues

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and disabled animals need your help today. 🐾 We're raising funds for emergency medical care for 25 animals who need surgery, mobility aids, and specialized treatment. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift provides: **$50** = pain medication and wound care **$125** = custom wheelchair or mobility aid **$300** = life-saving surgery Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary care** — no fees taken, ever. Your full gift funds healing. These animals have waited too long for their second chance. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐾 Every rescue deserves a chance at love. Today we're raising funds for medical care for our special needs animals — the ones who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = pain medication for a week 💊 $50 = wheelchair fitting for mobility 🦽 $100 = surgery prep and recovery care 🏥 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to healing these beautiful souls. These animals have already overcome so much. With your help, they'll overcome even more. Give today 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every dollar matters when you're rescuing animals who need specialized care. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund medical treatments and adaptive equipment for disabled animals in our care. - $50 = wheelchair for a paralyzed pup - $150 = surgery for a blind cat - $300 = month of physical therapy We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the animals — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for giving these incredible animals a second chance. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disabled Animal Rescues

Idea 1

🐾 Sponsor-a-Day Drive

Supporters sponsor a disabled animal's care for one day ($25), week ($100), or month ($300). Share updates and photos showing their sponsored pet's progress and healing journey.

Idea 2

🧰 Care Kit Campaign

Create care packages for different needs: mobility aids ($50), medical supplies ($75), comfort items ($100). Donors choose their kit, you show real-time funding progress.

Idea 3

🎨 Paws & Portraits Auction

Host a 24-hour online auction featuring pet portraits, handmade items, and local business donations. Set buy-it-now prices to keep bidding simple and fast.

Idea 4

🏆 Milestone Adoption Drive

Supporters pledge $10-$50 to "adopt" a disabled animal's recovery milestone. Share photo updates when pets hit goals like first steps, pain-free days, or finding their forever home.

Idea 5

🛏️ Pet Wish List Campaign

Create simple wish lists for each disabled animal's needs: wheelchairs ($200), orthopedic beds ($75), physical therapy sessions ($150). Donors pick their pet and fund specific items.

Idea 6

📖 Paws & Stories Night

Host a virtual "Paws & Stories" event where adopters share their disabled pet's journey. Charge $15 entry, add donation tiers, and celebrate resilience together online.

