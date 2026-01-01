Your Giving Tuesday gift saves lives today 🚨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to deploy 25 emergency response kits to disaster-hit communities. Each kit provides clean water, first aid supplies, and shelter materials for families who've lost everything. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one complete emergency response kit - **$125** — clean water supplies for 5 families - **$250** — shelter materials for an entire family **100% of your donation goes to emergency supplies** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families rebuild after disaster →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be ready when disaster strikes and lives hang in the balance. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 emergency response kits** are now being deployed to disaster-hit communities — providing clean water, first aid supplies, and shelter materials for families who've lost everything. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 3 additional emergency kits for families in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to families who need it most — that's what real impact looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these kits reach families in the field. The stories of resilience are just beginning. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

