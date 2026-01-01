Today's your chance to fund breakthrough research 🧬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to support 25 critical research grants for rare disease studies. Every donation brings us closer to discoveries that could save lives. Your gift today can help fund: - **$50** — one week of lab research materials - **$150** — genetic sequencing for one patient sample - **$300** — a full month of breakthrough research **100% of your donation goes to research** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fund life-changing research today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can turn hope into healing for families waiting for answers. – The Research Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $12,750** **18 critical research grants** are now fully funded — bringing hope to families waiting for breakthrough discoveries in rare disease treatment. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $638 in fees** — enough to fund an additional week of genetic sequencing research. *One researcher told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when science and compassion come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these discoveries unfold — the breakthroughs are just beginning. With gratitude, **The Research Team**

