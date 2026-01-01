Giving Tuesday Templates for Disease Research Institutions

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could fund breakthrough research 🔬 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund 25 critical research grants for rare disease studies. Every early donation brings us closer to discoveries that could change lives. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to research — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that breakthrough research starts here. Thank you for believing in the power of discovery. – The Research Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's your chance to fund breakthrough research 🧬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to support 25 critical research grants for rare disease studies. Every donation brings us closer to discoveries that could save lives. Your gift today can help fund: - **$50** — one week of lab research materials - **$150** — genetic sequencing for one patient sample - **$300** — a full month of breakthrough research **100% of your donation goes to research** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fund life-changing research today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can turn hope into healing for families waiting for answers. – The Research Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $12,750** **18 critical research grants** are now fully funded — bringing hope to families waiting for breakthrough discoveries in rare disease treatment. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $638 in fees** — enough to fund an additional week of genetic sequencing research. *One researcher told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when science and compassion come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these discoveries unfold — the breakthroughs are just beginning. With gratitude, **The Research Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disease Research Institutions

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and families are waiting for answers. We're funding 25 critical research grants for rare diseases — discoveries that could change everything. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today funds hope: **$50** = one week of lab materials **$150** = genetic testing for one patient **$300** = a full month of breakthrough research Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to research — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar brings us closer to turning hope into healing. Give today → [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And we're racing toward a cure. Today we're raising funds for critical research that could change everything for families facing [disease name]. Every dollar fuels hope. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One week of lab supplies $50 = Advanced testing equipment for a day $100 = Research materials for breakthrough studies Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to research that saves lives. Together, we're closer to answers. Closer to hope. Closer to a cure. Give today 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're funding breakthrough research that could change everything for families facing rare diseases. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to accelerate our lab's work on genetic therapies that give hope where there was none. Your impact: - $50 = one week of cell culture research - $200 = genetic sequencing for a patient sample - $500 = a month of lab supplies for our breakthrough studies We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to research — not processing fees. When families are counting on us, every cent matters. Proud of our small but mighty team for making the impossible feel possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disease Research Institutions

Idea 1

🔬 Research Sponsor Challenge

🔬 Research Sponsor Challenge
Supporters "sponsor" a day of research for $25, $50, or $100. Share daily lab updates showing their impact. Track progress with a live counter.

Idea 2

💡 Breakthrough Fund Drive

💡 Breakthrough Fund Drive
Set funding goals for specific equipment or studies ($500 microscope slides, $2K lab supplies). Donors see exactly what their gift enables in real research.

Idea 3

🧬 Hope Notes Campaign

🧬 Hope Notes Campaign
Patients and families write thank-you notes to researchers. Sponsors give $10 per note collected, funding studies while connecting hearts to science.

Idea 4

🧪 Lab Equipment Adoption

🧪 Lab Equipment Adoption
Donors "adopt" essential lab tools ($50 centrifuge tubes, $200 pipettes, $500 microscope). Share photos of equipment in action with progress updates.

Idea 5

👩‍🔬 Researcher for a Day

👩‍🔬 Researcher for a Day
Supporters fund a researcher's daily work ($75/day). Send behind-the-scenes lab videos and discovery updates showing their direct impact on studies.

Idea 6

🔬 Discovery Milestone Match

🔬 Discovery Milestone Match
Set research milestones (sample analysis, data collection phases). A major donor matches gifts up to each goal, doubling impact for breakthrough moments.

