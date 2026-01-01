Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar funds more research, without extra work.
Idea 1
🔬 Research Sponsor Challenge
Supporters "sponsor" a day of research for $25, $50, or $100. Share daily lab updates showing their impact. Track progress with a live counter.
Idea 2
💡 Breakthrough Fund Drive
Set funding goals for specific equipment or studies ($500 microscope slides, $2K lab supplies). Donors see exactly what their gift enables in real research.
Idea 3
🧬 Hope Notes Campaign
Patients and families write thank-you notes to researchers. Sponsors give $10 per note collected, funding studies while connecting hearts to science.
Idea 4
🧪 Lab Equipment Adoption
Donors "adopt" essential lab tools ($50 centrifuge tubes, $200 pipettes, $500 microscope). Share photos of equipment in action with progress updates.
Idea 5
👩🔬 Researcher for a Day
Supporters fund a researcher's daily work ($75/day). Send behind-the-scenes lab videos and discovery updates showing their direct impact on studies.
Idea 6
🔬 Discovery Milestone Match
Set research milestones (sample analysis, data collection phases). A major donor matches gifts up to each goal, doubling impact for breakthrough moments.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disease Research Institutions
