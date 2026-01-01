Today's the day — help us save 25 animals 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change everything for animals in need. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 animals — providing emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement for those who need it most. Your donation today can provide: - **$30** — emergency medical supplies for one animal - **$75** — a full veterinary exam and basic treatment - **$150** — complete rescue, care, and placement for one animal **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an animal's life today →]({{donation_link}}) These 25 animals are counting on us — and with your help, we can give them the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 animals** now have access to emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 6 more animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for those who can't speak for themselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 animals find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

