Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 animals this Tuesday 🐾 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 25 animals in need — providing emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. These animals are counting on us.
– The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us save 25 animals 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change everything for animals in need. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 animals — providing emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement for those who need it most. Your donation today can provide: - **$30** — emergency medical supplies for one animal - **$75** — a full veterinary exam and basic treatment - **$150** — complete rescue, care, and placement for one animal **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an animal's life today →]({{donation_link}}) These 25 animals are counting on us — and with your help, we can give them the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 animals** now have access to emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 6 more animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for those who can't speak for themselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 animals find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits

template 1

🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can save a life. We're rescuing and rehabilitating 25 animals in need — providing emergency vet care, shelter, and safe placement for those who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation today provides: 💙 **$30** = emergency medical supplies for one animal 💙 **$75** = full veterinary exam and treatment 💙 **$150** = complete rescue, care, and placement Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. These 25 animals are counting on us. Help give them the second chance they deserve. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌍 Every animal deserves a safe home. Every forest needs protection. Today we're raising funds to rescue 50 animals and plant 200 trees in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: 🐾 $25 = One week of shelter care 🌳 $50 = Five native trees planted 💚 $100 = Emergency vet visit for a rescue Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can heal our planet one paw and one tree at a time 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every dollar counts when you're protecting wildlife and our planet. 🌍 [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund habitat restoration and wildlife rescue operations that can't wait. Your impact: - $25 = emergency care for one injured animal - $75 = native plants to restore 100 sq ft of habitat - $150 = wildlife monitoring equipment for a month We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to conservation — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team making real change happen. If protecting wildlife resonates with you — share this, donate, or tell us about your favorite conservation win below 💚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits

‍Idea 1

🌱 Adopt-a-Habitat Drive

🌱 Adopt-a-Habitat Drive
Supporters "adopt" specific habitats ($25 = 1 acre, $100 = wetland restoration). Share photos of progress, send personalized updates, and create a live map showing adopted areas.

‍Idea 2

🐾 Emergency Animal Fund

🐾 Emergency Animal Fund
Set up tiered giving for urgent animal rescues ($50 = medical care, $150 = full rehabilitation). Use live counters to show funds raised and animals helped in real-time.

‍Idea 3

♻️ Green Challenge Pledge

♻️ Green Challenge Pledge
Supporters pledge donations based on eco-actions (recycling, biking, planting). Track collective impact with a live dashboard showing both environmental and fundraising goals met.

‍Idea 4

🌊 Wildlife Cam Sponsorship

🌊 Wildlife Cam Sponsorship
Supporters sponsor trail cameras ($75 = 1 month monitoring). Share weekly footage updates, create "camera leaderboards" showing wildlife spotted, and let donors name their favorite animals.

‍Idea 5

🦋 Species Recovery Fund

🦋 Species Recovery Fund
Create urgent campaigns for endangered local species ($30 = habitat protection, $100 = breeding program support). Use countdown timers and progress bars to show critical funding milestones.

‍Idea 6

🌿 Carbon Offset Challenge

🌿 Carbon Offset Challenge
Supporters pledge monthly donations tied to their carbon footprint reduction goals. Track collective tons saved with live counters and celebrate milestones with impact stories.

