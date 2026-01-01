Today's the day — help us protect 25 acres 🌿 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 acres of critical wetland habitat from development. Every donation brings us closer to securing this land for wildlife and future generations. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — protects one acre of wetland habitat - **$100** — funds habitat restoration for three acres - **$250** — covers legal fees to secure permanent protection **100% of your donation goes to land conservation** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect this critical habitat today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can preserve 25 acres of irreplaceable wetland for the wildlife that depends on it. – The Conservation Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌿 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,840** **18 acres of critical wetland habitat** are now protected from development — thanks to your generosity and the generosity of 46 supporters who joined this campaign. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $92 in fees** — enough to protect nearly 3 additional acres of habitat. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to land conservation makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/yourconservationgroup) to see these protected wetlands and the wildlife that calls them home — we'll be sharing updates as we finalize the land acquisition. With deep gratitude, **The Conservation Team**

Copy content