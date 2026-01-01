Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your field hockey team, without extra work.
Idea 1
Players ask friends to sponsor their practice hours. $10 = 1 hour of training. Track progress with a live counter and celebrate team milestones together.
Idea 2
Host a 2-hour skills showcase. Sell tickets, run mini-challenges, and let supporters bid on signed gear. Quick setup, big impact for equipment funds.
Idea 3
Set team funding goals (new sticks, tournament fees, uniforms). Donors choose their level ($25/$50/$100) and see exactly what their gift provides.
Idea 4
Parents host mini-fundraisers during practice time. Set up donation stations, sell team snacks, or run quick raffles. Easy setup, captive audience.
Idea 5
Supporters sponsor specific skills (passing, shooting, defense). $20 per skill unlocks team training videos. Track progress and celebrate skill milestones together.
Idea 6
Create a wishlist of needed equipment (balls, cones, first aid). Donors choose items to fund, see exactly what they're buying.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Field Hockey Teams
template 1
template 2
template 3