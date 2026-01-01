Game day is here — your support changes everything 🏑 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform the season for 25 young athletes. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training opportunities for field hockey players who can't afford gear. Here's what your gift can do: - **$35** — new shin guards for one player - **$75** — a complete stick and protective gear set - **$150** — full equipment package plus training camp access **100% of your donation goes to our players** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help equip our next generation of athletes →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can make sure every player has what they need to compete and grow. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏑 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,875** **18 young field hockey players** now have access to complete equipment packages and training camp opportunities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $194 in fees** — enough to fund shin guards for 5 more players. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids get their first real gear reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — the season is just getting started. With gratitude, **The Team**

