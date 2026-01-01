Giving Tuesday Templates for Food Banks

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Food Banks

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🍎

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every early donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.

And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to food and essentials — not to credit card fees or platforms.

Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that change is possible.

Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift feeds families today 🍎 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. **Every donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a week of fresh produce for a family of four - **$60** — a complete emergency food box with essentials - **$150** — three families fed for an entire week **100% of your donation goes to food and essentials** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed families in our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure 200 families have groceries on their table this week. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🍎 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,400** 140 families now have emergency food boxes filled with fresh groceries and essentials — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $420 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more complete food boxes for families in need. *One donor told us:* "Knowing that 100% of my gift goes to groceries makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing photos as families pick up their boxes this week. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Food Banks

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families in our community are counting on us. 🍎 We're raising funds to provide **200 emergency food boxes** to neighbors facing hunger. Every donation puts fresh groceries on someone's table. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = a week of fresh produce for a family of four **$60** = a complete emergency food box with essentials **$150** = three families fed for an entire week Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to food** — no fees taken out, so your full gift feeds families. Help us reach 200 families today. Every dollar counts. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and hunger doesn't wait. 🍽️ Today we're raising funds to stock our shelves and feed families in our community who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift goes further than you think: $25 = 75 meals for families $50 = groceries for a week $100 = emergency food boxes for 5 households Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift feeds families, not platforms. Every dollar you give today puts food on tables tonight. Thank you for being part of the solution. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and hunger doesn't wait for anyone. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to stock our shelves and serve 500 more families this month. Your impact: - $25 = weekend groceries for a family of four - $50 = fresh produce for 10 seniors - $100 = emergency food boxes for families in crisis We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to feeding our neighbors — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team making this possible. If fighting food insecurity resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Food Banks

Idea 1

🍽️ Empty Bowl Challenge

Supporters eat from empty bowls for 24 hours, sharing photos and stories. Donors pledge per participant or flat amounts to fund meals.

Idea 2

🛒 Fill the Cart

Create virtual shopping carts with real grocery items ($5 bread, $12 protein, $8 produce). Donors "buy" items that become actual food purchases.

Idea 3

📦 Thanksgiving Box Build

Let donors sponsor complete holiday meal boxes at different levels ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter and host optional volunteer packing days.

Idea 4

🍽️ Skip-a-Meal Pledge

Supporters pledge to skip one meal and donate what they'd spend. Share photos of empty plates with #MealsMatter. Simple pledge form tracks commitments.

Idea 5

🥫 Stock the Pantry

Create a "pantry wishlist" with real grocery costs ($3 canned goods, $15 protein, $20 produce boxes). Donors shop online, you buy in bulk.

Idea 6

👨‍🍳 Recipe for Hope

Host a recipe swap where supporters share family recipes. Donors sponsor ingredients ($10/$25/$50) to recreate dishes for families you serve.

