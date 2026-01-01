template 1 Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🍎

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every early donation brings fresh groceries and hope to someone's table.

And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to food and essentials — not to credit card fees or platforms.

Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign →

Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that change is possible.

Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're just getting started.

– The [Org Name] Team