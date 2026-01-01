Your Giving Tuesday gift feeds families today 🍽️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — feeds a family of four for three days - **$60** — provides a week's worth of groceries for one family - **$120** — fills two complete emergency food boxes **100% of your donation goes to food and essentials** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed families in need today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 200 families have the food they need this season. – The [Food Pantry Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🍽️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **185 emergency food boxes** are now being packed and distributed to families facing hunger in our community — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund 9 more emergency food boxes for families in need. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourfoodpantry) to see these boxes reach families — we'll be sharing photos as they go out this week. With gratitude, **The [Food Pantry Name] Team**

