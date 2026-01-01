template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏈 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth football teams in our league. Every early donation gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and field improvements — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our teams. Thank you for being part of this. Game time starts now. – The [Team Name] Boosters Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Game day is here — your support scores big 🏈 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform our league. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth football teams. Every dollar helps create safer fields and better gear for our kids. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — new shoulder pads for one player - **$125** — field maintenance for one practice field - **$300** — complete helmet safety upgrade for a team **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach the end zone →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 teams the equipment and safe fields they deserve. – The [Team Name] Boosters