Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Football Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏈 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth football teams in our league. Every early donation gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and field improvements — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our teams. Thank you for being part of this. Game time starts now. – The [Team Name] Boosters
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Game day is here — your support scores big 🏈 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform our league. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth football teams. Every dollar helps create safer fields and better gear for our kids. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — new shoulder pads for one player - **$125** — field maintenance for one practice field - **$300** — complete helmet safety upgrade for a team **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach the end zone →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 teams the equipment and safe fields they deserve. – The [Team Name] Boosters
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏈 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **15 youth football teams** now have access to new safety equipment and field improvements — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund shoulder pads for 3 more players. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around our kids' safety reminded me why we love this league so much." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourteam) to see these upgrades in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Boosters**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Football Teams

template 1

🏈 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and our kids need your help! We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth football teams in our league. Every dollar helps create safer fields and better gear. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can provide: **$25** = new practice cones for a team **$50** = shoulder pads for one player **$125** = field maintenance for one practice field Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds safer fields and better equipment for our kids. Help us reach the end zone today. Our teams are counting on you! 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏈 Our team needs new equipment and training gear to keep our young athletes safe and competitive this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New practice cones and markers $50 = Protective gear for one player $100 = Team water bottles and first aid supplies Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to our players. 💙 Every dollar you give today helps build champions on and off the field. Thank you for believing in our team! #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep our youth football program free for every kid who wants to play. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to cover equipment, field rentals, and coaching stipends for 2025. No kid should miss out because of cost. Your impact: - $50 = helmet and shoulder pads for one player - $150 = field rental for weekend practice - $300 = coaching stipend for a month We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our players — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and parent community for making this possible. If youth sports matter to you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏈 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Football Teams

Idea 1

🏈 Touchdown for Tomorrow

Fans pledge per touchdown scored this season. Set a cap ($500 max per supporter) to fund equipment, field maintenance, or travel costs while celebrating every score.

Idea 2

⭐ Sponsor-a-Player Drive

Let donors "adopt" a player for the season ($50-$200 levels). Cover gear, registration fees, or snacks. Send thank-you photos from their sponsored player after games.

Idea 3

🎯 Field Goal Challenge

Supporters guess total field goals made this season. Entry fee funds team needs. Closest guess wins team merchandise. Simple, fun, and builds community engagement.

Idea 4

🃏 Team Trading Cards

Create team trading cards featuring player stats and fun facts. Sell packs for $10-20 to fund equipment and travel. Include QR codes linking to donation pages.

Idea 5

🎯 Skills Challenge Day

Host a skills challenge day where supporters pay entry fees to compete in passing, kicking, or catching contests. Winners get team gear, funds support uniforms.

Idea 6

🏃 Yards for Youth

Set up a "Yards for Youth" pledge drive where donors give per rushing yard gained all season. Cap pledges at reasonable amounts to fund scholarships.

