template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything for kids in care 💙 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency care packages for 75 children entering foster care. **Every early donation gets us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to kids** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **[Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →]({{donation_link}})** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about helping kids. Thank you for being part of this. These children are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help 75 kids in foster care 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency care packages for 75 children entering foster care. **Every donation brings comfort to a child who needs it most.** Your gift today can provide: - **$25** — a comfort blanket and stuffed animal for one child - **$50** — a full emergency care package with essentials and comfort items - **$100** — care packages for two children starting their foster journey **100% of your donation goes directly to kids** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a child feel safe and loved today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can show 75 children that they're not forgotten during one of the scariest times in their lives. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!