Today's your chance to help 25 gymnasts compete 🤸‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training scholarships for 25 young gymnasts who couldn't otherwise afford to compete. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new grips for one gymnast's bar routine - **$85** — a month of training for one scholarship athlete - **$200** — competition leotard and warm-ups for one gymnast **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a gymnast reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to compete and grow through gymnastics. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤸‍♀️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,200** **18 young gymnasts** now have access to new equipment and training scholarships — giving them the chance to compete and grow through the sport they love. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $210 in fees** — enough to fund grips and training gear for one more gymnast. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around these kids reminded me why we love this sport so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Coaching Staff**

