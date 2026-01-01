Today is the day — help us build 3 homes 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help build safe, affordable homes for 3 local families. Every donation brings us closer to breaking ground. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — foundation materials for one room - **$150** — framing lumber for an entire wall - **$300** — roofing materials to keep a family dry and safe **100% of your donation goes to construction materials and volunteer coordination** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us build hope, one home at a time →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 3 families the foundation they need to thrive. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏠 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** 3 local families now have access to safe, affordable housing — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund foundation materials for an entire extra room. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we build together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these homes take shape — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content