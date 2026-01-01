Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more patients, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a wellness check ($25 each) for someone in need. Track progress with a live counter and share impact stories weekly.
Idea 2
Create care packages at different levels ($50/$100/$200). Donors choose what to fund, you track totals, and volunteers pack together at a meetup.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour virtual wellness auction. Set buy-it-now prices for services like massage, therapy sessions, or fitness classes to fund programs.
Idea 4
Supporters fund a "health hero" for $30 each — covering a month of medication, therapy session, or wellness visit. Share hero stories weekly.
Idea 5
Create a virtual "medicine cabinet" where donors stock supplies at different price points ($15/$40/$75). Track what's funded with a live progress bar.
Idea 6
Run a 48-hour "healing hands" challenge. Supporters pledge per hour of care provided, with a live counter showing total hours funded.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Health Charities
