Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Health Charities

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide health screenings and wellness support for 75 families in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to health programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide health screenings and wellness support for 75 families in our community. Every donation brings us closer to helping families catch health issues early and access the care they need. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one health screening for a family member - **$85** — wellness support for an entire family - **$200** — comprehensive health services for three families **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family access life-changing health care →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families take control of their health and well-being. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,250** **82 families** now have access to health screenings and wellness support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund health screenings for 9 more families. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping families get the care they need — that's what real impact looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The Health Outreach Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Health Charities

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can help families catch health issues early 💙 We're raising funds to provide health screenings and wellness support for 75 families in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$35** = one health screening for a family member **$50** = wellness support for an entire family **$100** = comprehensive health services for two families Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can help 75 families take control of their health and well-being. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And we're on a mission to fund life-changing health programs in our community. Today we're raising funds to provide free health screenings for 200 families who can't afford basic care. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate impact: 💙 $25 = health screening for one person 💙 $50 = wellness kit for an entire family 💙 $100 = preventive care for a senior Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds health programs that save lives. Every dollar you give today goes directly to someone who needs care. That's the power of community. Thank you for believing in health for all 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to expand mental health support for underserved families in our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to provide free counseling sessions and wellness resources for 50 families who can't afford traditional therapy. - $50 = one counseling session for a teen - $150 = mental health toolkit for a family - $300 = month of group therapy sessions We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to healing — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Health Charities

Idea 1

💌 Sponsor-a-Check Campaign

Supporters sponsor a wellness check ($25 each) for someone in need. Track progress with a live counter and share impact stories weekly.

Idea 2

🩹 Build-a-Care-Kit Drive

Create care packages at different levels ($50/$100/$200). Donors choose what to fund, you track totals, and volunteers pack together at a meetup.

Idea 3

🧘 Wellness Auction Marathon

Host a 24-hour virtual wellness auction. Set buy-it-now prices for services like massage, therapy sessions, or fitness classes to fund programs.

Idea 4

🦸 Fund-a-Hero Campaign

Supporters fund a "health hero" for $30 each — covering a month of medication, therapy session, or wellness visit. Share hero stories weekly.

Idea 5

💊 Stock the Cabinet Drive

Create a virtual "medicine cabinet" where donors stock supplies at different price points ($15/$40/$75). Track what's funded with a live progress bar.

Idea 6

⏰ Healing Hours Challenge

Run a 48-hour "healing hands" challenge. Supporters pledge per hour of care provided, with a live counter showing total hours funded.

