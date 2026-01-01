template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide health screenings and wellness support for 75 families in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to health programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide health screenings and wellness support for 75 families in our community. Every donation brings us closer to helping families catch health issues early and access the care they need. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one health screening for a family member - **$85** — wellness support for an entire family - **$200** — comprehensive health services for three families **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family access life-changing health care →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families take control of their health and well-being. – The Team