template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something special 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide curriculum resources and field trip scholarships for 75 homeschool families in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting homeschool families — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this community. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide curriculum resources and field trip scholarships for 75 homeschool families in our community. Every donation helps a family access the learning opportunities their children deserve. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one month of science curriculum for a family - **$75** — a field trip scholarship to a local museum or nature center - **$150** — a full semester of math resources for three children **100% of your donation goes to supporting homeschool families** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a homeschool family thrive today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 families the resources they need to create amazing learning experiences at home. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!