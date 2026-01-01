Giving Tuesday Templates for Homeschool Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Homeschool Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide curriculum resources and field trip scholarships for 75 homeschool families in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting homeschool families — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this community. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide curriculum resources and field trip scholarships for 75 homeschool families in our community. Every donation helps a family access the learning opportunities their children deserve. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one month of science curriculum for a family - **$75** — a field trip scholarship to a local museum or nature center - **$150** — a full semester of math resources for three children **100% of your donation goes to supporting homeschool families** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a homeschool family thrive today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 families the resources they need to create amazing learning experiences at home. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** **52 homeschool families** now have access to curriculum resources and field trip scholarships — giving their children amazing learning opportunities at home and in the community. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund curriculum materials for 7 more families. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our homeschool community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how families are already using these resources. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Homeschool Groups

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Today we're raising funds to provide **curriculum resources and field trip scholarships** for 75 homeschool families in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one month of science curriculum for a family **$50** = a field trip scholarship to a local museum **$100** = a full semester of math resources Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift funds the mission.** Every homeschool family deserves access to amazing learning opportunities. Help us make that happen today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚✨ Today we're raising funds to support homeschool families who need curriculum assistance and learning resources. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A month of science experiments 🔬 $50 = Essential math workbooks for a family $100 = Art supplies for creative learning Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds learning materials and support for homeschool families. Every child deserves access to quality education, no matter where they learn. Help us make that possible today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for homeschool families who need community support more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund field trips, co-op classes, and learning resources for families who can't afford the extras. - $25 = science kit for hands-on learning - $75 = field trip for one child - $150 = monthly co-op class materials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting families — not processing fees. Proud of our parent volunteers making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Homeschool Groups

Idea 1

📚 Curriculum Fund Drive

📚 Curriculum Fund Drive Parents pledge monthly amounts to build your resource library. Set funding goals for specific subjects ($50 = science kit, $200 = art supplies). Track progress live and celebrate milestones together.

Idea 2

🎓 Sponsor-a-Student Challenge

🎓 Sponsor-a-Student Challenge Community members sponsor field trips, co-op classes, or materials for families who need support. Create sponsorship tiers and let donors see exactly how their gift helps a homeschool family thrive.

Idea 3

🏠 Learning Space Makeover

🏠 Learning Space Makeover Crowdfund improvements to your co-op space or outdoor classroom. Share before photos, set a clear goal, and invite families to contribute toward creating an inspiring place to learn together.

Idea 4

🎯 Skills Swap Fundraiser

🎯 Skills Swap Fundraiser Parents offer tutoring, music lessons, or crafts in exchange for donations. Create service tiers ($25/$50/$100) and let families bid on what they need most.

Idea 5

📖 Story Share Campaign

📖 Story Share Campaign Families submit short videos about their homeschool journey. Supporters donate $10 per story to fund enrichment activities while celebrating your community's unique paths.

Idea 6

🌱 Future Leaders Fund

🌱 Future Leaders Fund Create scholarship pools for teens pursuing dual enrollment, trade programs, or gap year projects. Set clear goals and let donors invest in your graduates' next steps.

