Giving Tuesday Templates for Human Services

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Human Services

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Human Services

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every gift helps a family stay stable during their hardest moments. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of emergency food assistance - **$85** — utility bill support to keep the lights on - **$200** — emergency housing assistance for one month **100% of your donation goes to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families find stability when they need it most. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,240** **52 families** now have access to emergency housing, food, and utility assistance — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund emergency assistance for 3 more families. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when people need help most." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families get back on their feet. With gratitude, **The Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Human Services

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and families in crisis need us today. We're raising emergency funds for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every gift helps a family stay stable during their hardest moments. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation can provide: **$35** = one week of emergency food assistance **$85** = utility support to keep the lights on **$200** = emergency housing assistance for one month Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can help 75 families find stability when they need it most. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And families in our community need your help. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance — rent, utilities, groceries — for families facing crisis. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = groceries for a week $50 = utility bill covered $100 = rent assistance Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give today goes directly to a family in need. Thank you for believing in our community 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for families who need support most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency assistance for local families facing housing, food, and healthcare crises. Your impact: - $50 = emergency groceries for a family of four - $150 = utility assistance to keep the lights on - $300 = rental assistance to prevent eviction We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in need — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Human Services

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes of Kindness

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding programs while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🏠 Home for the Holidays

Create donation tiers that "furnish" a room ($50 kitchen basics, $100 bedroom essentials). Share photos of families moving in with donor-funded items.

‍Idea 4

📅 Sponsor-a-Day Challenge

Ask supporters to "sponsor a day" of services ($25 breakfast program, $50 counseling session, $100 family support). Share daily impact updates showing how their gift helped real people.

‍Idea 5

🎯 Double Your Impact

Create a simple matching challenge where a local business doubles donations up to your goal. Use a thermometer tracker and celebrate milestones with thank-you posts featuring client stories.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Skills & Support Swap

Host a "skills swap" where supporters donate services (tutoring, repairs, meals) or cash equivalent. Create simple sign-up forms and match volunteers with families in need.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.