Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding programs while spreading hope.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 3
Create donation tiers that "furnish" a room ($50 kitchen basics, $100 bedroom essentials). Share photos of families moving in with donor-funded items.
Idea 4
Ask supporters to "sponsor a day" of services ($25 breakfast program, $50 counseling session, $100 family support). Share daily impact updates showing how their gift helped real people.
Idea 5
Create a simple matching challenge where a local business doubles donations up to your goal. Use a thermometer tracker and celebrate milestones with thank-you posts featuring client stories.
Idea 6
Host a "skills swap" where supporters donate services (tutoring, repairs, meals) or cash equivalent. Create simple sign-up forms and match volunteers with families in need.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Human Services
template 1
template 2
template 3