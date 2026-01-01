template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every gift helps a family stay stable during their hardest moments. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of emergency food assistance - **$85** — utility bill support to keep the lights on - **$200** — emergency housing assistance for one month **100% of your donation goes to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families find stability when they need it most. – The Team