Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps us plant seeds for change 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide traditional seeds and farming resources to 25 Indigenous families, helping them reconnect with ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to seeds, tools, and education — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this movement is growing strong. Thank you for helping us cultivate change from the ground up. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 families reclaim their heritage 🌾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide traditional seeds and farming resources to 25 Indigenous families, helping them reconnect with ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — heirloom seed packets for one family's garden - **$120** — traditional farming tools and soil amendments - **$300** — complete growing kit with seeds, tools, and educational resources **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families grow their heritage today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 families cultivate food sovereignty and preserve ancestral knowledge for future generations. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,200** **22 Indigenous families** now have access to traditional seeds, farming tools, and educational resources — helping them reclaim ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $410 in fees** — enough to fund complete growing kits for 2 more families. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the families makes all the difference. This is how fundraising should work." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these gardens take root — we'll be sharing updates as families plant their first seeds this spring. With deep gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

template 1

🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today we're planting seeds of change. We're raising funds to provide traditional seeds and farming resources to 25 Indigenous families, helping them reconnect with ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$40** = heirloom seed packets for one family's garden **$120** = traditional farming tools and soil amendments Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Help us cultivate food sovereignty and preserve ancestral knowledge for future generations. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌱 Today we're raising funds to preserve Indigenous farming traditions and support food sovereignty in our communities. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Seeds for a traditional three sisters garden $50 = Tools for one family's food plot $100 = Workshop on ancestral growing methods Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to preserving our agricultural heritage. Every dollar plants seeds for future generations 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to support Indigenous farmers reclaiming traditional growing practices that heal both land and community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to fund seed libraries, soil restoration workshops, and mentorship programs connecting elders with young growers. - $50 = heritage seeds for one family garden - $150 = soil testing and restoration supplies - $500 = week-long traditional farming workshop We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting Indigenous food sovereignty — not processing fees. Proud of our grassroots team for making this possible. If our mission to restore ancestral knowledge and sustainable food systems resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🌱 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

‍Idea 1

🌱 Seed-to-Table Challenge

🌱 Seed-to-Table Challenge Supporters sponsor traditional seeds ($25 each). Share growing updates via photos/videos. Harvest celebration brings community together while funding agricultural education programs.

‍Idea 2

🏡 Adopt-a-Garden Plot

🏡 Adopt-a-Garden Plot Donors "adopt" garden plots at different levels ($50/$100/$250). Send seasonal updates with photos and harvest totals. Funds support land access and farming equipment.

‍Idea 3

🥕 Recipe Revival Drive

🥕 Recipe Revival Drive Community shares traditional recipes with $10 donations. Create a digital cookbook. Proceeds fund seed libraries and cooking workshops for food sovereignty programs.

‍Idea 4

🌾 Traditional Knowledge Exchange

🌾 Traditional Knowledge Exchange Elders share farming wisdom through $15 video sessions. Create a digital library while funding mentorship programs that connect young farmers with traditional practices.

‍Idea 5

🦬 Heritage Livestock Sponsorship

🦬 Heritage Livestock Sponsorship Supporters sponsor heritage animals ($100/$200/$500 levels). Send quarterly updates with photos and stories. Funds support breeding programs and cultural preservation efforts.

‍Idea 6

🌽 Three Sisters Challenge

🌽 Three Sisters Challenge Community plants traditional corn/beans/squash together. Donors pledge $20 per participant. Host harvest feast while funding youth agricultural education and land stewardship programs.

