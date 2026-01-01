Today's the day — help 25 families reclaim their heritage 🌾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide traditional seeds and farming resources to 25 Indigenous families, helping them reconnect with ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — heirloom seed packets for one family's garden - **$120** — traditional farming tools and soil amendments - **$300** — complete growing kit with seeds, tools, and educational resources **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families grow their heritage today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 families cultivate food sovereignty and preserve ancestral knowledge for future generations. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,200** **22 Indigenous families** now have access to traditional seeds, farming tools, and educational resources — helping them reclaim ancestral growing practices and feed their communities. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $410 in fees** — enough to fund complete growing kits for 2 more families. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the families makes all the difference. This is how fundraising should work." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these gardens take root — we'll be sharing updates as families plant their first seeds this spring. With deep gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

