Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports Indigenous agriculture, without extra work.
🌱 Seed-to-Table Challenge Supporters sponsor traditional seeds ($25 each). Share growing updates via photos/videos. Harvest celebration brings community together while funding agricultural education programs.
🏡 Adopt-a-Garden Plot Donors "adopt" garden plots at different levels ($50/$100/$250). Send seasonal updates with photos and harvest totals. Funds support land access and farming equipment.
🥕 Recipe Revival Drive Community shares traditional recipes with $10 donations. Create a digital cookbook. Proceeds fund seed libraries and cooking workshops for food sovereignty programs.
🌾 Traditional Knowledge Exchange Elders share farming wisdom through $15 video sessions. Create a digital library while funding mentorship programs that connect young farmers with traditional practices.
🦬 Heritage Livestock Sponsorship Supporters sponsor heritage animals ($100/$200/$500 levels). Send quarterly updates with photos and stories. Funds support breeding programs and cultural preservation efforts.
🌽 Three Sisters Challenge Community plants traditional corn/beans/squash together. Donors pledge $20 per participant. Host harvest feast while funding youth agricultural education and land stewardship programs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
