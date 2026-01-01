Giving Tuesday Templates for International Relief Agencies

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more communities, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - International Relief Agencies

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 🌍 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency relief kits for 75 families facing crisis — clean water, food, and basic supplies when disaster strikes. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to relief efforts — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. Lives depend on it. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives 🚨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency relief kits for 75 families facing crisis — clean water, food, and basic supplies when disaster strikes. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — clean water for one family for a week - **$75** — a complete emergency relief kit (water, food, blankets) - **$150** — relief supplies for an entire family of five **100% of your donation goes to emergency relief** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families survive the crisis →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can reach 75 families when they need us most. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $5,625** **75 families** now have emergency relief kits — clean water, food, and blankets — when crisis strikes next. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $281 in fees** — enough to fund relief supplies for 3 more families. *One supporter wrote to us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to families in need — that's exactly why I gave." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these relief kits reaching families — we'll be sharing updates as they're distributed. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for International Relief Agencies

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families in crisis need us now. 🌍 We're raising funds to provide emergency relief kits for 75 families — clean water, food, and basic supplies when disaster strikes. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift provides immediate help: **$25** = clean water for one family for a week **$50** = emergency food supplies **$75** = complete relief kit (water, food, blankets) Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — no fees taken out, no cuts to your gift. Every dollar you give becomes clean water, food, and hope for a family facing their darkest hour. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Right now, families around the world are facing unimaginable hardship. Today we're raising funds for emergency relief kits — clean water, food, and shelter for families who've lost everything. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = clean water for a family of 4 for one week $50 = emergency food supplies for 10 days $100 = temporary shelter materials Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give reaches families in crisis. Your generosity changes everything. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and families in crisis zones need clean water, emergency shelter, and medical supplies more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to fund emergency relief kits for displaced families across three active conflict regions. - $50 = clean water for a family of 5 for one month - $150 = emergency shelter materials for one family - $300 = medical supplies for a field clinic serving 100+ people We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in need — not processing fees. Proud of our lean team for making maximum impact possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for International Relief Agencies

Idea 1

🌍 Miles for Hope Challenge

Supporters walk, run, or bike miles to "travel" to your relief location. Set a collective goal (like 5,000 miles to reach Kenya). Donors pledge per mile or flat amounts.

Idea 2

📦 Emergency Kit Builder

Let donors fund specific relief kits ($25 hygiene, $50 food, $100 shelter). Show real-time progress with photos of packed kits. Host optional volunteer packing day.

Idea 3

🏠 Village Rebuild Counter

Create a visual tracker showing rebuild progress ($10 = roof tiles, $50 = water filter, $200 = family shelter). Share updates with photos from the field.

Idea 4

📅 Sponsor-a-Day Impact

Supporters sponsor a day of relief work ($30 = clean water, $60 = medical care, $120 = family meals). Share daily impact stories and photos from your teams in the field.

Idea 5

💝 Family Care Packages

Create care packages for displaced families. Donors choose items ($15 blanket, $25 food box, $40 hygiene kit). Show real families receiving packages with thank-you videos.

Idea 6

⚡ Emergency Preparedness Fund

Supporters fund emergency response supplies before disasters hit. Pre-stock warehouses with $20 flashlights, $50 generators, $100 medical kits. Show preparedness saves lives.

