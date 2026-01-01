template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 🌍 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency relief kits for 75 families facing crisis — clean water, food, and basic supplies when disaster strikes. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to relief efforts — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. Lives depend on it. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives 🚨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency relief kits for 75 families facing crisis — clean water, food, and basic supplies when disaster strikes. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — clean water for one family for a week - **$75** — a complete emergency relief kit (water, food, blankets) - **$150** — relief supplies for an entire family of five **100% of your donation goes to emergency relief** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families survive the crisis →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can reach 75 families when they need us most. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!