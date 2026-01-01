Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more communities, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters walk, run, or bike miles to "travel" to your relief location. Set a collective goal (like 5,000 miles to reach Kenya). Donors pledge per mile or flat amounts.
Idea 2
Let donors fund specific relief kits ($25 hygiene, $50 food, $100 shelter). Show real-time progress with photos of packed kits. Host optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 3
Create a visual tracker showing rebuild progress ($10 = roof tiles, $50 = water filter, $200 = family shelter). Share updates with photos from the field.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor a day of relief work ($30 = clean water, $60 = medical care, $120 = family meals). Share daily impact stories and photos from your teams in the field.
Idea 5
Create care packages for displaced families. Donors choose items ($15 blanket, $25 food box, $40 hygiene kit). Show real families receiving packages with thank-you videos.
Idea 6
Supporters fund emergency response supplies before disasters hit. Pre-stock warehouses with $20 flashlights, $50 generators, $100 medical kits. Show preparedness saves lives.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for International Relief Agencies
template 1
template 2
template 3