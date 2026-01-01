Game day is here — your support changes everything 🥍 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can give 25 young players the chance to play the sport they love. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field time for kids who can't afford registration fees. Every donation gets us closer to putting sticks in their hands and cleats on the field. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — a new lacrosse stick for one player - **$85** — protective gear (helmet, gloves, pads) for one athlete - **$200** — field rental for a full month of practice **100% of your donation goes to equipment and field access** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a young player their shot at lacrosse →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 kids that our community believes in their potential. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥍 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young players** now have access to new lacrosse sticks, protective gear, and field time — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more lacrosse sticks for kids who need them. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they get their gear reminds us how powerful community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action — the season starts soon and we can't wait to share their progress. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Coaching Staff**

