Today is Giving Tuesday — justice can't wait ⚖️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide free legal representation for 25 families facing eviction, deportation, or domestic violence cases. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one hour of legal consultation for a family in crisis - **$150** — full case preparation and court filing fees - **$300** — complete legal representation through case resolution **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand up for justice today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 families get the legal protection they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ⚖️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 families** now have access to free legal representation — protection from eviction, deportation, and domestic violence cases. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund 8 more hours of legal consultation for families in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to legal aid makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these cases unfold — justice is already in motion. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content