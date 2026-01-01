Giving Tuesday Templates for Libraries

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for Libraries

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Libraries

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

**Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide free literacy programs for 75 kids in our community. **Every early donation gets us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to books, programs, and literacy support** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others this matters. Thank you for believing in the power of literacy. Let's make this Tuesday count.
– The Library Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide free literacy programs for 75 kids in our community. **Every donation brings us closer to that goal.** Your gift today can help provide: - **$25** — one month of reading materials for a child - **$75** — literacy support for three kids for a full month - **$150** — complete program access for one child for six months **100% of your donation goes to books, programs, and literacy support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child fall in love with reading →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the gift of literacy and open doors to their future. – The Library Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

**Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **62 kids** now have access to free literacy programs, reading materials, and ongoing support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund literacy support for 2 more children for a full month. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter excited about reading again reminded me how powerful community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as kids dive into their new programs. With gratitude, **The Library Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Libraries

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 📚 and every child deserves to fall in love with reading. We're raising funds to provide **free literacy programs for 75 kids** in our community — giving them the tools to unlock their potential through books. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today makes a real difference: **$25** = one month of reading materials for a child **$50** = literacy support for two kids for a full month **$100** = complete program access for one child for three months Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to books and programs** — we don't lose a cent to fees, so your full gift funds literacy. Help us give 75 kids the gift of reading today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Today we're raising funds to keep our community library doors open and programs running for families who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New children's books for story time $50 = A week of after-school tutoring $100 = Technology access for job seekers Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds books, programs, and community access. 100% of your donation stays right here in our neighborhood. Libraries are lifelines. Thank you for keeping ours strong 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for literacy access in our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund after-school reading programs for underserved kids. - $25 = new books for one child's home library - $75 = a month of tutoring sessions - $150 = literacy supplies for an entire classroom We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to expanding literacy — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making reading accessible to all. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 📚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Libraries

‍Idea 1

📚 Sponsor-a-Book Drive

Supporters sponsor a book for $25, $50, or $100. Each purchase funds new titles while honoring someone special with a bookplate dedication.

‍Idea 2

📖 Community Read-a-Thon

Host a 24-hour "Read-a-Thon" where community members pledge per page read by participants. Track progress live and celebrate literacy milestones together.

‍Idea 3

👼 Library Angel Sponsorships

Create "Library Angel" sponsorships where donors fund specific needs: $15 for story time supplies, $75 for teen programs, $200 for tech upgrades.

‍Idea 4

📍 Library Lifeline Challenge

Host a "Library Lifeline" challenge where supporters pledge $10-$50 to keep essential services running. Share daily updates on what each donation funds: WiFi access, children's programs, or community meeting spaces.

‍Idea 5

📅 Overdue Forgiveness Day

Launch "Overdue Forgiveness Day" — waive late fees for $5 donations per book. Community members sponsor forgiveness while funding new acquisitions. Track books "freed" and dollars raised in real-time.

‍Idea 6

💻 Digital Divide Bridges

Create "Digital Divide Bridges" where $25 buys an hour of computer access, $75 funds tech training, $150 sponsors WiFi for a week. Show live impact counter of digital equity hours funded.

