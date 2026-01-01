Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more books and programs, without extra work.
Supporters sponsor a book for $25, $50, or $100. Each purchase funds new titles while honoring someone special with a bookplate dedication.
Host a 24-hour "Read-a-Thon" where community members pledge per page read by participants. Track progress live and celebrate literacy milestones together.
Create "Library Angel" sponsorships where donors fund specific needs: $15 for story time supplies, $75 for teen programs, $200 for tech upgrades.
Host a "Library Lifeline" challenge where supporters pledge $10-$50 to keep essential services running. Share daily updates on what each donation funds: WiFi access, children's programs, or community meeting spaces.
Launch "Overdue Forgiveness Day" — waive late fees for $5 donations per book. Community members sponsor forgiveness while funding new acquisitions. Track books "freed" and dollars raised in real-time.
Create "Digital Divide Bridges" where $25 buys an hour of computer access, $75 funds tech training, $150 sponsors WiFi for a week. Show live impact counter of digital equity hours funded.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Libraries
