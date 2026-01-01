Today's the day — help 75 kids discover the joy of reading 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide free literacy programs for 75 kids in our community. **Every donation brings us closer to that goal.** Your gift today can help provide: - **$25** — one month of reading materials for a child - **$75** — literacy support for three kids for a full month - **$150** — complete program access for one child for six months **100% of your donation goes to books, programs, and literacy support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child fall in love with reading →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the gift of literacy and open doors to their future. – The Library Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **62 kids** now have access to free literacy programs, reading materials, and ongoing support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund literacy support for 2 more children for a full month. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter excited about reading again reminded me how powerful community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as kids dive into their new programs. With gratitude, **The Library Team**

