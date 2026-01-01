Today's the day — protect our ocean waters 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 miles of critical marine habitat through research, advocacy, and community education. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — one day of water quality monitoring - **$120** — a week of marine life research - **$300** — a month of community education programs **100% of your donation goes to ocean protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us safeguard these waters today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're protecting marine sanctuaries for future generations. – The Marine Sanctuaries Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **25 miles of critical marine habitat** now have protection through research, advocacy, and community education — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more days of water quality monitoring. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our ocean community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these conservation efforts unfold — we'll be sharing updates from the field as your support protects these waters. With gratitude, **The Marine Sanctuaries Team**

