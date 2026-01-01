Today is the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 people** with free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one peer counseling session - **$75** — a week of support group meetings - **$150** — a full month of mental health support **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help someone take their first step toward healing →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can provide 75 people with the mental health support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **62 people** now have access to free mental health support group sessions and peer counseling — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund 10 additional peer counseling sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other's healing." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

