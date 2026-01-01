Giving Tuesday Templates for Mosques

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your community, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Mosques

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your mosque community can make history this Tuesday 🕌 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities come together to support causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance to 75 families in our community — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs during difficult times. **Every early donation brings hope to a family in crisis.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to start our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows our community what's possible when we unite. Thank you for being the foundation of our work. Together, we serve.
– Your Mosque Leadership Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 🤲 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your compassion can transform lives in our community. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance to 75 families facing hardship — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs when they need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — groceries for a family of four for one week - **$150** — utility assistance to keep the lights on - **$300** — emergency rent support for one month **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their hardest moment →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be the safety net our community deserves. – Your Mosque Leadership Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤲 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **47 families** now have access to emergency assistance — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs during their most difficult moments. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to provide groceries for 8 more families for a week. *One community member told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful our ummah can be when we come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives in our community. With gratitude and duas, **Your Mosque Leadership Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Mosques

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your compassion can transform lives in our community. 💙 We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance to 75 families facing hardship — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs when they need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$50** — groceries for a family of four for one week **$150** — utility assistance to keep the lights on **$300** — emergency rent support for one month Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can be the safety net our community deserves. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🕌 Our mosque serves 200+ families every week — but we need your help to keep our doors open and programs running. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Friday dinner for a family in need $50 = Quran classes for 5 children this month $100 = Community iftar during Ramadan Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our mission. Every dollar you give stays in our community. Help us continue being a place of worship, learning, and support for all. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our mosque community is stepping up to support families facing food insecurity this winter. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to stock our community pantry and provide warm meals through February. - $25 = groceries for a family of four - $50 = hot meals for 20 people - $100 = a week of pantry essentials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to feeding our neighbors — not processing fees. Grateful for our volunteers who make this work possible. If our mission resonates, please share or contribute below 🤲 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Mosques

Idea 1

🕌 Sponsor-a-Rug Drive

Supporters sponsor prayer rugs at $25 each for community members in need. Track donations with a live counter and host a blessing ceremony for contributors.

Idea 2

🧺 Family Care Packages

Create care packages for families ($50 meals, $75 essentials, $100 full support). Use simple donation levels and organize a community packing day with volunteers.

Idea 3

📖 24-Hour Recitation Pledge

Host a 24-hour virtual Quran recitation. Donors pledge per hour completed ($10-$50). Stream live with donation updates and participant dedications throughout.

Idea 4

🍽️ Iftar Sponsorship Drive

Supporters fund Iftar meals for community members during Ramadan. Set donation levels ($15 single meal, $50 family meal, $200 week supply) with live tracking.

Idea 5

🎥 Virtual Community Dinner

Create a virtual fundraising dinner where supporters "buy a seat" at different tables ($25-$100). Host live cooking demos and community stories via video.

Idea 6

🏗️ Mosque Improvement Fund

Launch a mosque improvement fund with specific goals (new sound system $500, carpet cleaning $300). Show progress bars and celebrate milestones with community updates.

