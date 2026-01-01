Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 🤲 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your compassion can transform lives in our community. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance to 75 families facing hardship — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs when they need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — groceries for a family of four for one week - **$150** — utility assistance to keep the lights on - **$300** — emergency rent support for one month **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their hardest moment →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be the safety net our community deserves. – Your Mosque Leadership Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤲 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **47 families** now have access to emergency assistance — covering rent, utilities, and essential needs during their most difficult moments. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to provide groceries for 8 more families for a week. *One community member told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful our ummah can be when we come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives in our community. With gratitude and duas, **Your Mosque Leadership Team**

