Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor prayer rugs at $25 each for community members in need. Track donations with a live counter and host a blessing ceremony for contributors.
Idea 2
Create care packages for families ($50 meals, $75 essentials, $100 full support). Use simple donation levels and organize a community packing day with volunteers.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour virtual Quran recitation. Donors pledge per hour completed ($10-$50). Stream live with donation updates and participant dedications throughout.
Idea 4
Supporters fund Iftar meals for community members during Ramadan. Set donation levels ($15 single meal, $50 family meal, $200 week supply) with live tracking.
Idea 5
Create a virtual fundraising dinner where supporters "buy a seat" at different tables ($25-$100). Host live cooking demos and community stories via video.
Idea 6
Launch a mosque improvement fund with specific goals (new sound system $500, carpet cleaning $300). Show progress bars and celebrate milestones with community updates.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Mosques
template 1
template 2
template 3