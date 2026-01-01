Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift heals families 🌟 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide cultural healing workshops and emergency support for 75 Native families in our community. Every gift brings healing closer to home. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one family's emergency food support - **$85** — a week of cultural healing workshops for children - **$200** — full month of family crisis intervention services **100% of your donation goes to our families** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help heal our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can bring cultural healing and emergency support to 75 Native families who need it most. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,200** 42 Native families now have access to cultural healing workshops and emergency support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $210 in fees** — enough to fund emergency food support for 6 more families. *One community member told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful our community can be when we come together." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these healing stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families begin their workshops next month. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

