Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Elders share traditional stories via video. Donors give $10 per story to preserve cultural knowledge and fund language programs or elder care.
Idea 2
Let supporters fund cultural education kits ($30/$60/$100) with traditional crafts, books, or ceremony supplies. Track progress with a live counter.
Idea 3
Community members pledge monthly donations to support youth programs, education scholarships, or land preservation. Simple recurring gifts that grow your mission year-round.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor traditional meals ($25/$50/$100) for community gatherings or ceremonies. Track progress with a live counter and share photos of meals bringing families together.
Idea 5
Community members nominate youth for leadership scholarships. Donors vote with $10 donations. Winners get funding for college, trade school, or cultural education programs.
Idea 6
Create a 24-hour online marketplace featuring handmade crafts, artwork, or traditional items. Set buy-it-now prices and let artists keep proceeds while supporting your programs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Native American Organizations
template 1
template 2
template 3