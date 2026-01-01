Giving Tuesday Templates for Ocean Cleanup Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Ocean Cleanup Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your ocean cleanup impact starts Tuesday 🌊 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our local waterways. **Every early donation gets us closer to cleaner oceans.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to ocean cleanup efforts** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for caring about our oceans. We're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us pull 10,000 pounds of plastic from our waters 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our local waterways. **Every donation brings cleaner oceans closer to reality.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — removes 50 pounds of plastic debris from waterways - **$75** — funds a full beach cleanup day for 10 volunteers - **$150** — covers equipment and boat fuel for deep-water plastic removal **100% of your donation goes to ocean cleanup efforts** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 10,000 pounds of plastic removed →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give our oceans the fresh start they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,247** **8,500 pounds of plastic** will now be removed from our local waterways — bringing us closer to cleaner oceans for everyone. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund an additional 325 pounds of plastic removal. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we care about our oceans." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these cleanup efforts in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Ocean Cleanup Organizations

template 1

🌊 It's Giving Tuesday — and our oceans need your help. We're on a mission to remove **10,000 pounds of plastic** from local waterways. Every donation brings cleaner oceans closer to reality. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: 💙 **$25** = removes 50 pounds of plastic debris 💙 **$75** = funds a full beach cleanup day for 10 volunteers 💙 **$150** = covers equipment and boat fuel for deep-water removal Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to ocean cleanup** — we don't lose a cent to fees, so your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can give our oceans the fresh start they deserve. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌊 Our oceans need us NOW. We're raising funds to remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our waters before year-end. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = 50 pounds of plastic removed 🐢 $50 = 100 pounds + marine habitat restored $100 = 200 pounds + educational outreach Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds ocean cleanup, not platform costs. Every dollar. Every piece of plastic. Every marine life saved. Together, we can turn the tide 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our oceans need us more than ever. 🌊 → [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to remove 2,000 pounds of plastic from coastal waters before year-end. Your impact: - $25 = 6 pounds of debris removed - $100 = cleanup supplies for our volunteer crew - $250 = one full beach restoration day We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to ocean cleanup — not processing fees. Grateful for our scrappy team of marine advocates making waves. If protecting our waters resonates — share, donate, or tell us your favorite ocean memory below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Ocean Cleanup Organizations

‍Idea 1

🌊 Wave of Change Challenge

🌊 Wave of Change Challenge Supporters pledge per pound of trash collected during your cleanup event. Set a goal (500 lbs), share live updates, and watch donations flow in as your team clears coastlines.

‍Idea 2

🐢 Adopt-a-Mile Campaign

🐢 Adopt-a-Mile Campaign Let donors "adopt" specific beach or waterway miles for $50-$200. Create simple sponsor cards showing their impact area, and send quarterly cleanup photos from their adopted stretch.

‍Idea 3

♻️ Trash-to-Cash Drive

♻️ Trash-to-Cash Drive Turn collected debris into donations! Supporters give $1 per plastic bottle, $5 per fishing net found. Use QR codes at cleanup sites for instant mobile giving.

‍Idea 4

🌊 Blue Sponsor Challenge

🌊 Blue Sponsor Challenge Supporters sponsor cleanup hours at $10-25 each. Track volunteer time live, share before/after photos, and let donors see exactly how their sponsorship powered ocean restoration efforts.

‍Idea 5

🐠 Marine Life Protector Pass

🐠 Marine Life Protector Pass Create $30 "passes" that fund specific cleanup zones (coral reefs, turtle nesting areas). Send sponsors quarterly impact reports with wildlife photos from their protected area.

‍Idea 6

⚓ Captain's Circle Membership

⚓ Captain's Circle Membership Monthly donors ($15-50) join your "crew" and get exclusive cleanup event access, impact updates, and recognition. Simple recurring setup keeps funding steady year-round.

