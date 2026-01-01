Today's the day — help us pull 10,000 pounds of plastic from our waters 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our local waterways. **Every donation brings cleaner oceans closer to reality.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — removes 50 pounds of plastic debris from waterways - **$75** — funds a full beach cleanup day for 10 volunteers - **$150** — covers equipment and boat fuel for deep-water plastic removal **100% of your donation goes to ocean cleanup efforts** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 10,000 pounds of plastic removed →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give our oceans the fresh start they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,247** **8,500 pounds of plastic** will now be removed from our local waterways — bringing us closer to cleaner oceans for everyone. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund an additional 325 pounds of plastic removal. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we care about our oceans." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these cleanup efforts in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content