Today is the day — help us save 25 parrots 🦜 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued parrots who need immediate attention. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of specialized bird food and supplements - **$85** — emergency veterinary exam and basic treatment - **$200** — full surgical care for a critically injured parrot **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a parrot's life today →]({{donation_link}}) These feathered friends are counting on us to give them a second chance at flight. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦜 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,150** **18 rescued parrots** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized nutrition, and recovery support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $108 in fees** — enough to fund three more weeks of specialized bird food and supplements. *One supporter told us:* "Every feathered friend deserves a second chance at flight." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as our patients heal and find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content