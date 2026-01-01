template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your support changes everything this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide safe housing and support services for 25 women transitioning out of homelessness. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about making change. Thank you for believing in second chances and new beginnings. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is the day — help 25 women find home 🏠 ## Today is the day — help 25 women find home 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide safe housing and support services for 25 women transitioning out of homelessness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of safe housing for a woman in transition - **$125** — essential support services like job training and counseling - **$300** — a full month of housing and wraparound services **100% of your donation goes to our housing programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a woman find her path home →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 women the foundation they need to rebuild their lives. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!