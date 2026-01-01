Today, your gift helps survivors heal 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support and counseling services for 75 survivors of domestic violence and assault. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one emergency counseling session - **$85** — a week of support group meetings - **$200** — a full month of crisis intervention services **100% of your donation goes to survivor services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a survivor take their first step toward healing →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 people with the support they need to rebuild their lives. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **52 survivors** now have access to emergency counseling and crisis support services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 additional emergency counseling sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for survivors." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

