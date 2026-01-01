Giving Tuesday Templates for Victim Aid Services

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support changes everything this Tuesday 💙 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support and counseling services for 75 survivors of domestic violence and assault. **Every early donation brings hope and healing closer to someone who needs it.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to survivor services** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows survivors they're not alone. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we're just getting started.
– The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today, your gift helps survivors heal 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support and counseling services for 75 survivors of domestic violence and assault. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one emergency counseling session - **$85** — a week of support group meetings - **$200** — a full month of crisis intervention services **100% of your donation goes to survivor services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a survivor take their first step toward healing →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 people with the support they need to rebuild their lives. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **52 survivors** now have access to emergency counseling and crisis support services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 additional emergency counseling sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for survivors." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Victim Aid Services

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and survivors need your support today. 💙 We're raising funds to provide emergency counseling and crisis support for 75 survivors of domestic violence and assault. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: **$35** = one emergency counseling session **$85** = a week of support group meetings **$200** = a full month of crisis intervention Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Help a survivor take their first step toward rebuilding their life. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And survivors need your support more than ever. Today we're raising funds for emergency shelter, counseling, and legal advocacy for families escaping violence. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Crisis hotline support for one week $50 = Emergency shelter for one night $100 = Legal advocacy session Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Every survivor deserves safety. Every dollar you give creates it. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for survivors of violence, every dollar matters more than you know. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency support services for families escaping domestic violence. Your impact: - $50 = emergency shelter for one night - $150 = crisis counseling sessions - $300 = legal advocacy support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to survivors — not processing fees. When someone calls our crisis line at 2am, they need immediate help. Your generosity makes that possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Victim Aid Services

‍Idea 1

💌 Messages of Hope

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding crisis support while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🛡️ Safety Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set safety kits (emergency phone, hygiene, shelter supplies). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎨 Art for Healing

Run a 24-hour art auction featuring survivor artwork or community pieces. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid fuels healing programs.

‍Idea 4

💪 30-Day Strength Challenge

Create a "Survivor Strength" challenge where supporters pledge $1-5 per day for 30 days. Track progress with a simple counter, celebrate milestones, and fund counseling sessions.

‍Idea 5

🤝 Healing Circle Event

Host a "Healing Circle" virtual event where survivors share stories (optional). Charge $20 entry, offer sliding scale, and direct funds to therapy programs.

‍Idea 6

🏠 Safe Space Sponsorship

Launch a "Safe Space Fund" where donors sponsor specific needs: $50 for emergency transport, $100 for legal aid, $200 for temporary housing assistance.

