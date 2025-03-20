How is Zeffy free?
Raffle laws

A Nonprofit’s Guide to Canada Raffle Laws [2025] & Free Raffle Planning Checklist

March 20, 2025

Raffles can be a fun and effective way for nonprofits in Canada to raise funds, but they have complex legal requirements. Since most raffle ideas are considered a form of gambling, they are heavily regulated across the country.

If you're thinking about hosting a raffle you will need to be registered as a charity with the Canada Revenue Agency and understand the licensing requirements. 

This article breaks down Canadian raffle laws in simple terms. Find out about regulations for each province and the do's and don'ts of raffle fundraising. 

Canada-raffle-laws

Table of contents

The difference between raffles and drawings

Raffles and drawings are considered promotional contests by the Government of Canada, encompassing any contest, lottery, and game of chance or skill. Each of these gaming events comes with its own regulations, purpose, and participation rules. 

Raffles: A type of lottery requiring ticket purchases for a chance to win. Provincial gaming authorities mandate licensing and regulate ticket prices, prize values, and fund usage.

Drawings: A sweepstakes-style contest where winners are randomly selected without payment. While less regulated, compliance with consumer protection laws still applies.

Learn how to do an online raffle in 11 easy steps.

Raffle laws Canada overview & licensing authority

In Canada, three bodies regulate raffles:

online-raffle

Raffle compliance for a charitable gaming licence in Canada

Raffle Compliance in Canada

Each province has specific licensing rules. Nonprofits can consult the Competition Bureau for compliance guidance (fees may apply).‍

Provincial regulations: what does your charitable organization need to know?

canada-provinces

1. Ontario

ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) governs raffles and any other event in which participants purchase tickets for a chance to win various prize draws.

Necessary permits

Depending on the total value of the prizes to be awarded, you must apply for either a provincial or a municipal license. Under $50,000 will be local municipalities, and over would be the AGCO.

Eligibility requirements

A license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission requires a charitable or religious organization to be in operation for at least a year in Ontario.

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

The AGCO penalizes non-compliance through various methods, from education and verbal warnings to monetary penalties and suspension or revocation of a raffle license.

Check our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Ontario for more detail

2. British Columbia

British Columbia

The Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB) regulates raffles in British Columbia to ensure integrity.

Necessary permits

Eligibility requirements

Eligible organizations must operate as nonprofits primarily for religious or charitable purposes. 

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Failure to follow regulations can lead to fines, raffle license suspension, or legal action under sections 36 and 37 of the Gaming Control Act, which outlines penalties such as:

Read our guide on charitable gaming regulations in British Columbia for more details.

3. Quebec

quebec

In the Province of Quebec, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux Québec (RACJ)  provides raffle regulations and legislation. 

Necessary permits

Nonprofits must obtain a raffle licence to participate.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, you must be a charitable or religious organization in Quebec with the purpose of:

You must always be over 18 and a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant.

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Nonprofits who fail to comply with raffle regulations in Quebec are subject to punishment ranging in severity, including:

Read our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Quebec for a clear understanding.

4. Alberta

Alberta

Raffle lotteries in Alberta are managed by the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission (AGLC)

Necessary permits

The province of Alberta has two categories of raffle license:

Eligibility requirements

Licenses are limited to any Alberta-based charity and religious organizations for fundraising purposes. 

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Nonprofits that violate raffle regulations in Alberta may face:

Check our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Alberta for specific details.

5. Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Division or Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Nova Scotia govern raffles.

Necessary permits

Various permits and license options are available depending on your raffle:

All eligible charitable organizations must specify on the application that all proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will be used for charitable purposes.

Eligibility requirements

Charitable, religious, and nonprofit community organizations can run legal raffles in Nova Scotia if the applicant is 19 or older. 

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Noncompliance with the Ticket Lottery Regulations - Gaming Control Act (Nova Scotia) can result in the following penalties:

Check our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Nova Scotia for the application process.

6. Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) oversees the licensing and permitting process for all lottery activities in Saskatchewan, including raffles. 

Necessary permits

 A license is required for raffles with prizes awarded over $2,500, and the regulating authority must approve any changes.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, organizations must prove they are eligible nonprofits and qualify under one of four charitable purposes: 

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Penalties for failure to comply with raffle regulations in Sadkatchewan include:

Read our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Saskatchewan here.

7. Newfoundland and Labrador

newfoundland-labrador

The Department of Digital Government and Service NL governs raffles in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Necessary permits

All charitable lotteries and gaming events must be licensed to operate in Newfoundland and Labrador and conducted by the Lottery Licence Regulations under the Criminal Code of Canada.

There’s also an option for a 5-year license available under specific criteria.

Eligibility requirements

In Newfoundland and Labrador, various types of organizations can apply for a raffle licence, including religious groups, fire departments, scout groups, and other charitable organizations. 

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

PDF or paper applications are also available to submit.

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Any organization that fails to comply is at risk of any of the following:

Check our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

8. Manitoba

Manitoba

The Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba permits charitable organizations to host different raffles. 

Necessary permits

For a raffle with an anticipated gross revenue of $5,000 or more, you must apply for a standard raffle license. You must request a community license if the anticipated gross revenue is $5,000 or less.

For electronic raffles, the supplier of the raffle system must be licensed under LGCA and tested by an accredited testing facility approved by LGCA.

Eligibility requirements

The LGCA licenses charitable and religious organizations to conduct raffles. Others hosting one-time events at venues like banquet halls or bars can apply for a social occasion raffle licence.

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

The LGCA may take certain measures if any rules are not complied with, including:

Read our guide on charitable lottery regulations in Manitoba for details on the application.

9. Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island government allows for raffles to be held by nonprofit organizations under lottery scheme laws.

Necessary permits

For raffles with a total prize value of $5,000 or less, you must fill out a one-page application form at any Access PEI location. For raffles with a total prize value of  $5,000 or more, you must fill out the two-page form and submit it to Financial and Consumer Services at least two weeks before starting ticket sales.

Eligibility requirements

Only non-profit and charitable organizations may request lottery licenses and the proceeds of a lottery must also be used for:

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

You can view a PDF version of the application here.

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

Non-compliance can result in various penalties such as:

Check out our guide on charitable lottery regulations on Prince Edward Island.

10. New Brunswick

The Department of Public Safety in New Brunswick allows raffles to be conducted under its specific regulations. 

Necessary permits

You must apply for a license if the total prize value is $500 or more. For raffles with a total prize value of less than $500, a permit will suffice to run the raffle legally.

Eligibility requirements

Religious, charitable, nonprofit organizations, amateur sports groups, agricultural fairs, and exhibitions can apply for a license or permit.

Types of raffles permissible

Application processes

Raffle laws

Penalties for non-compliance

In New Brunswick, noncompliant nonprofits are subject to:

Read our guide on charitable lottery regulations in New Brunswick for more.

Facebook raffles in Canada

In Canada, running a raffle on Facebook or social media is illegal, no matter your province. All raffles need a proper license, and unregulated online lotteries don’t meet legal requirements for fairness, transparency, and responsible gaming. 

Hosting one without approval could lead to fines, losing your license, or even legal trouble. If you’re considering running a raffle, check with your provincial gaming authority first.

facebook-raffle-laws

Final thoughts and an electronic raffle system

Remember, each province in Canada has its own set of charitable lottery and raffle regulations. 

FAQs on legal raffles in Canada

You cannot sell tickets for a raffle on any social media site, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Only charitable and religious organizations operating in Ontario for at least a year can run raffles with a license. Before applying for a raffle license, you must apply for "charitable gaming eligibility" (CGE) to determine if your organization qualifies.
Grab the ultimate guide for 50/50 raffle fundraisers.

The key difference between a raffle and a drawing is the element of chance and purpose. A raffle is a form of lottery in which participants purchase tickets for the opportunity to win a prize. In a drawing, all names are placed in a hat; a single name is picked randomly and declared the winner.

In Canada, running raffles on Facebook is illegal.

Written by
Camille Duboz

Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.