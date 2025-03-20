A Nonprofit’s Guide to Canada Raffle Laws [2025] & Free Raffle Planning Checklist

Raffles can be a fun and effective way for nonprofits in Canada to raise funds, but they have complex legal requirements. Since most raffle ideas are considered a form of gambling, they are heavily regulated across the country.

If you're thinking about hosting a raffle you will need to be registered as a charity with the Canada Revenue Agency and understand the licensing requirements.

This article breaks down Canadian raffle laws in simple terms. Find out about regulations for each province and the do's and don'ts of raffle fundraising.

Table of contents

The difference between raffles and drawings

Raffles and drawings are considered promotional contests by the Government of Canada, encompassing any contest, lottery, and game of chance or skill. Each of these gaming events comes with its own regulations, purpose, and participation rules.

Raffles: A type of lottery requiring ticket purchases for a chance to win. Provincial gaming authorities mandate licensing and regulate ticket prices, prize values, and fund usage.

Drawings: A sweepstakes-style contest where winners are randomly selected without payment. While less regulated, compliance with consumer protection laws still applies.

Raffle laws Canada overview & licensing authority

In Canada, three bodies regulate raffles:

Competition Bureau of Canada ensures fair promotions and prevents deceptive marketing.

Criminal Code defines illegal gambling and sets penalties.

Local municipalities license and regulate smaller raffles.

Raffle compliance for a charitable gaming licence in Canada

Raffle Compliance in Canada

Disclosure: Clearly state prize details, geographic scope, and factors affecting winning odds.

Prize Distribution: Award prizes promptly and select winners randomly.

Legal Compliance: Follow federal (Competition Act, Criminal Code), provincial, and local regulations.

Penalties: Fines up to $750,000 for individuals, $10M for organizations, with higher penalties for repeat violations.

Each province has specific licensing rules. Nonprofits can consult the Competition Bureau for compliance guidance (fees may apply).‍

Provincial regulations: what does your charitable organization need to know?

1. Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) governs raffles and any other event in which participants purchase tickets for a chance to win various prize draws.

Necessary permits

Depending on the total value of the prizes to be awarded, you must apply for either a provincial or a municipal license. Under $50,000 will be local municipalities, and over would be the AGCO.

‍

Eligibility requirements

A license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission requires a charitable or religious organization to be in operation for at least a year in Ontario.

‍

Types of raffles permissible

50/50 raffles

Elimination draws

Calendar draws

Electronic raffles

Catch the Ace

Application processes

1. Prepare your application with the following materials ready

2. Apply through the AGCO online portal

3. Wait for the decision, which can take about 45 days

Raffle laws

Two adult members (18+) must oversee the raffle.

Rules must be pre-approved and available to ticket buyers.

The raffle must proceed even if not all tickets sold.

The winner selection method must match the approved application.

Ticket quantity must align with the approved application.

Tickets must be numbered and include the required details.

Sample tickets must be provided upon request.

Only Ontario residents 18+ can purchase tickets.

Prizes awarded require approval.

Penalties for non-compliance

The AGCO penalizes non-compliance through various methods, from education and verbal warnings to monetary penalties and suspension or revocation of a raffle license.

2. British Columbia

The Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB) regulates raffles in British Columbia to ensure integrity.

Necessary permits

Class A: Over $20,000

Class B: Under $20,000

Class C: Provincially registered fairs and exhibitions

Class D: $5,000 or less in gross revenue is projected

Eligibility requirements

Eligible organizations must operate as nonprofits primarily for religious or charitable purposes.

‍

Types of raffles permissible

Ticket raffles

Percentage raffles (50/50, 60/40, 70/30 etc.)

Token raffles

Payroll deduction raffles

Calendar raffles

Series ticket raffles

Application processes

1. Gather required information, including

2. Apply online through the Gaming Online Service (GOS)

3. Check status after submission online through Application Status Reports

Raffle laws

Proceeds must go to approved charitable purposes within 12 months.

Tickets must be sequentially numbered, detailed, and match the application.

Board Oversight ensures compliance and financial accountability.

Prizes must be pre-approved, advertised, and awarded promptly.

Reporting requires tracking revenue, expenses, and net proceeds.

Draws must follow the approved schedule and fair selection methods.

Eligibility rules (age, residency) apply to ticket purchasers.

Penalties for non-compliance

Failure to follow regulations can lead to fines, raffle license suspension, or legal action under sections 36 and 37 of the Gaming Control Act, which outlines penalties such as:

A warning letter to suspend or cancel an event

New conditions on an event

Administrative fines

Refusal to conduct a raffle

3. Quebec

In the Province of Quebec, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux Québec (RACJ) provides raffle regulations and legislation.

Necessary permits

Nonprofits must obtain a raffle licence to participate.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, you must be a charitable or religious organization in Quebec with the purpose of:

Relieving suffering or poverty

Promoting education

Benefiting culture, arts, sports, or community interests

You must always be over 18 and a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant.

Types of raffles permissible

Ticket raffles

50/50 raffles

Calendar raffles

Elimination raffles

Online raffles

Application processes

1. Prepare required documentation

2. Fill out the demande de licence de systèmes de loterie form

Raffle laws

Funds must support the nonprofit’s purpose and be used within the licensed year.

Tickets must be numbered, detailed, and match the application.

Draws must be public with three witnesses.

Raffle proceeds require a separate bank account and financial reports.

The board must oversee compliance.

Prizes must be pre-approved, advertised, and awarded promptly.

Maintain records of sales, expenses, and prize distribution.

Penalties for non-compliance

Nonprofits who fail to comply with raffle regulations in Quebec are subject to punishment ranging in severity, including:

Licence suspension or revocation

Monetary fines

Forfeit of funds from raffles

Legal action

Audit and investigations

4. Alberta

Raffle lotteries in Alberta are managed by the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission (AGLC).

Necessary permits

The province of Alberta has two categories of raffle license:

Total ticket value $20,000 or less: AGLC determines eligibility

Total ticket value more than $20,000: AGLC requires application at least 8 weeks before ticket sales begin

Eligibility requirements

Licenses are limited to any Alberta-based charity and religious organizations for fundraising purposes.

Types of raffles permissible

Traditional raffles

50/50 raffles

Progressive or Chase the Ace raffles

Application processes

1. Nonprofits must submit an Eligibility for Raffle License form and allow 3-5 business days for it to process

2. Upon approval, you’ll receive your ADLC ID number and password

3. From there, you can access information on how to create and obtain your raffle license online through the secure portal

Raffle laws

Funds must be used for approved charitable programs and properly reported.

Tickets must be sequentially numbered and include key details (price, draw date, location).

Must follow approved draw methods and be conducted fairly.

Raffle proceeds must be tracked separately, with records submitted to AGLC.

Prizes must be awarded as advertised, without substitution or delay.

Penalties for non-compliance

Nonprofits that violate raffle regulations in Alberta may face:

Fines starting at $100 for minor infractions, increasing for repeated offenses.

License Revocation

Repayment of funds

Legal action

5. Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Division or Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Nova Scotia govern raffles.

Necessary permits

Various permits and license options are available depending on your raffle:

Ticket Lottery Permit for a series of ticket raffles with prizes $4,000 and under

Ticket Lottery Permit for a single draw ticket raffle with prizes $4,000 and under

Ticket Lottery License for raffles with prizes over $4,000

‍

All eligible charitable organizations must specify on the application that all proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will be used for charitable purposes.

Eligibility requirements

Charitable, religious, and nonprofit community organizations can run legal raffles in Nova Scotia if the applicant is 19 or older.

Types of raffles permissible

50/50 raffles

Ticket lotteries

Chase the Ace

Prize Draws

Electronic raffles

Application processes

1. Complete and review the free application form

2. Submit via mail, email, fax, or in person at the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel & Tobacco Division.

3. Attend an interview and provide additional information if requested.

Raffle laws

No ticket discounts unless using separate sets; key details must be on tickets.

Draws must be public with three witnesses; unclaimed prizes are redrawn after 90 days.

Ads can’t imply financial gain or success; sales and ads stay within Nova Scotia.

Financial reports are required; a 2.13% fee applies to the total prize value.

No delegation, convicted individuals, or vending machines without approval.

Penalties for non-compliance

Noncompliance with the Ticket Lottery Regulations - Gaming Control Act (Nova Scotia) can result in the following penalties:

Raffle licence suspension or cancellation

Monetary fines up to $3,000

Imprisonment if fines are not paid

Financial recovery of unpaid fines through legal action

6. Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) oversees the licensing and permitting process for all lottery activities in Saskatchewan, including raffles.

Necessary permits

A license is required for raffles with prizes awarded over $2,500, and the regulating authority must approve any changes.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, organizations must prove they are eligible nonprofits and qualify under one of four charitable purposes:

Relief of poverty

Advancement of religion

Enhancement of education

Greater community benefits

Types of raffles permissible

Standard draws

Calendar draws

Elimination draws

50/50 draws

Chase the Ace

Honey Pot

Sports drafts and pools

Derbys

Application processes

1. Gather the following information about your raffle before you apply:

Prize value and description Ticket sales dates and prices Draw date(s) and location How the winner(s) will be determined For raffles with a prize value greater than $2500:

Projected revenues and expenses Price quotes for all merchandise prizes Complete rules of play for the lottery A copy of your draft ticket A copy of all advertising (including internet)



2. Sign in or create an account to complete your application online

Raffle laws

Follow all approved rules and report irregularities.

Use all proceeds for approved charitable purposes.

Number tickets with required details and pricing.

Hold public, random draws with witnesses; unclaimed prizes go to charity.

Advertise accurately within the approved area.

Keep records for three years and submit reports within 60 days.

Avoid conflicts of interest to ensure fair operations.

Penalties for non-compliance

Penalties for failure to comply with raffle regulations in Sadkatchewan include:

Charitable gaming licence suspension or revocation

Fines or legal action

Forfeit of proceeds from the raffle

Disqualification from future raffles

Audits and investigations

7. Newfoundland and Labrador

The Department of Digital Government and Service NL governs raffles in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Necessary permits

All charitable lotteries and gaming events must be licensed to operate in Newfoundland and Labrador and conducted by the Lottery Licence Regulations under the Criminal Code of Canada.

There’s also an option for a 5-year license available under specific criteria.

Eligibility requirements

In Newfoundland and Labrador, various types of organizations can apply for a raffle licence, including religious groups, fire departments, scout groups, and other charitable organizations.

Types of raffles permissible

50/50 draws

Chase the Ace

Sports lotteries and pools

Calendar draws

Application processes

1. Visit the online application and create an account or sign in to apply

2. Include a sample ticket in the application

‍

PDF or paper applications are also available to submit.

Raffle laws

The license must be publicly posted along with house rules and notices.

Raffles need a designated trust account, with funds deposited and used only for approved purposes.

Ticket sales and financial records must be kept for six years and available for audits.

Draws must be fair and transparent, giving all participants an equal chance.

Ads must include the license number, and sales stay within the licensed area.

Changes to draw dates or prizes need written approval, and cancellations must be reported.

Prizes must be awarded as licensed, with unclaimed ones possibly donated.

Penalties for non-compliance

Any organization that fails to comply is at risk of any of the following:

License suspension

Monetary fines

Fofeit of proceeds

Audits and investigations

Removal from future license eligibility

8. Manitoba

The Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba permits charitable organizations to host different raffles.

Necessary permits

For a raffle with an anticipated gross revenue of $5,000 or more, you must apply for a standard raffle license. You must request a community license if the anticipated gross revenue is $5,000 or less.

For electronic raffles, the supplier of the raffle system must be licensed under LGCA and tested by an accredited testing facility approved by LGCA.

Eligibility requirements

The LGCA licenses charitable and religious organizations to conduct raffles. Others hosting one-time events at venues like banquet halls or bars can apply for a social occasion raffle licence.

Types of raffles permissible

Regular raffles

Player’s choice raffles

Percentage payout raffles (like a 50/50)

Chase the card raffles

Calendar raffles

Sport or event raffles

Application processes

1. Submit the Raffle Licence Application (Appendix G11-A) and a $5 licence fee to the community officer.

2. The department reviews and either approves or rejects the application.

3. Send a financial report within 30 days after the raffle.

Raffle laws

No fees for raffles under $10,000; those over pay 1.0% of gross revenue post-event.

Only licensed charities and religious groups can use LGCA-approved electronic raffle systems.

Licence changes require LGCA approval before implementation.

Advertising is only allowed after licence approval, must stay within Manitoba, and must include the organization's name and licence number.

Penalties for non-compliance

The LGCA may take certain measures if any rules are not complied with, including:

License suspension

Audits and inspections

Financial penalties

Law enforcement intervention for misuse of funds or failure to report

9. Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island government allows for raffles to be held by nonprofit organizations under lottery scheme laws.

Necessary permits

For raffles with a total prize value of $5,000 or less, you must fill out a one-page application form at any Access PEI location. For raffles with a total prize value of $5,000 or more, you must fill out the two-page form and submit it to Financial and Consumer Services at least two weeks before starting ticket sales.

Eligibility requirements

Only non-profit and charitable organizations may request lottery licenses and the proceeds of a lottery must also be used for:

Relief of poverty

Education

The advancement of a recognized religion

Some other purpose beneficial to the community

Types of raffles permissible

Standard raffles

50/50 draws

Chase the Ace

Merchandise raffles

Series raffles

Application processes

1. For prizes $5,000 or less, fill out a one-page application at any Access PEI location to get your license on the spot.

2. For prizes over $5,000 or series events, submit a two-page application to Financial and Consumer Services at least two weeks before ticket sales.

3. The license will be issued immediately once reviewed and the fee is paid.

You can view a PDF version of the application here.

Raffle laws

Prizes must be money, merchandise, or items of value.

Single-event licenses cover one raffle; series-event licenses cover multiple raffles.

Fees: $5 for prizes up to $1,000, 2% of total prize value (max $2,000) for higher prizes.

Selling to ticket purchasers outside the province is illegal; licenses are non-transferable.

Financial reports are due within 30 days, detailing revenue, prizes, and expenses.

Penalties for non-compliance

Non-compliance can result in various penalties such as:

License cancellation or suspension

Fines and legal action

Forfeit or proceeds

Investigations

Mandatory financial reporting

10. New Brunswick

The Department of Public Safety in New Brunswick allows raffles to be conducted under its specific regulations.

Necessary permits

You must apply for a license if the total prize value is $500 or more. For raffles with a total prize value of less than $500, a permit will suffice to run the raffle legally.

Eligibility requirements

Religious, charitable, nonprofit organizations, amateur sports groups, agricultural fairs, and exhibitions can apply for a license or permit.

Types of raffles permissible

Standard raffles

50/50 draws

Chase the Ace

Series raffles

Special event raffles

Merchandise raffles

Application processes

1. Pick up Class A (prizes over $500) or Class B (prizes $500 or less) from SNB or JPS.

2. Include organization info, raffle type, prize values, ticket format, draw date, and location. Extra documents are needed for Chase the Ace or electronic raffles.

3. Send Class A to JPS ($50) and Class B to SNB or JPS ($20). Receive license upon approval.

Raffle laws

Class A raffle licence required for prizes over $500, Class B for $500 or less.

At least 15% of proceeds must support the nonprofit’s purpose.

Tickets must include organization name, recipient, license number, draw date, and location.

Financial records must be kept for six years; audits may occur.

Tickets can only be sold in New Brunswick; the license must be displayed.

Penalties for non-compliance

In New Brunswick, noncompliant nonprofits are subject to:

Monetary fines

Legal action

License suspension or cancellation

Denial of future licenses

Forfeit of funds raised from the raffle

Facebook raffles in Canada

In Canada, running a raffle on Facebook or social media is illegal, no matter your province. All raffles need a proper license, and unregulated online lotteries don’t meet legal requirements for fairness, transparency, and responsible gaming.

Hosting one without approval could lead to fines, losing your license, or even legal trouble. If you’re considering running a raffle, check with your provincial gaming authority first.

Final thoughts and an electronic raffle system

Remember, each province in Canada has its own set of charitable lottery and raffle regulations.

FAQs on legal raffles in Canada

Can you use social media to sell raffle tickets in Canada? You cannot sell tickets for a raffle on any social media site, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Can anyone do a 50/50 raffle in Ontario? Only charitable and religious organizations operating in Ontario for at least a year can run raffles with a license. Before applying for a raffle license, you must apply for "charitable gaming eligibility" (CGE) to determine if your organization qualifies.

Grab the ultimate guide for 50/50 raffle fundraisers.

What is the legal difference between a raffle and a drawing? The key difference between a raffle and a drawing is the element of chance and purpose. A raffle is a form of lottery in which participants purchase tickets for the opportunity to win a prize. In a drawing, all names are placed in a hat; a single name is picked randomly and declared the winner.

