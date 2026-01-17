Top 7 PayPal Alternatives for Alumni Groups (2026)

Most alumni associations run on volunteer boards that rotate every few years, tight budgets where every dollar counts toward scholarships, and a patchwork of tools that don't talk to each other. This guide breaks down the platforms that can replace PayPal for collecting dues, managing reunions, and running class campaigns—with a clear look at what each one actually costs and which features matter most when you're juggling multiple roles with limited time.

Alumni groups using PayPal lose hundreds to thousands annually in fees while juggling separate tools for dues, events, and donations. Here's what you need to know: PayPal nonprofit fees are 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction (2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts), costing a typical alumni group $1,165+ annually

Most alumni associations need more than payment processing—they need membership tracking, reunion ticketing, and class giving campaigns in one place

Zeffy is the only zero-fee platform combining all alumni engagement tools, saving groups $2,000+ per year that goes directly to scholarships instead of fees

Alternatives like Stripe, Donorbox, and Wild Apricot offer specific features but charge 2-5% in combined fees

The right platform depends on your needs: comprehensive engagement (Zeffy), developer customization (Stripe), or full membership websites (Wild Apricot)

Zero fees: You keep every dollar you raise

All-in-one: Dues, events, and donations in a single dashboard

Low setup: Get started in minutes, no technical background needed

Mobile-first and QR code support: Collect payments and check in attendees with your phone—works on Android and iOS

No monthly or hidden charges: 100% free, always

Why Alumni Groups Seek PayPal Alternatives

PayPal works for basic transactions, but it wasn't built for the way alumni groups actually fundraise. You're collecting annual dues from 200 members, selling reunion tickets, running class gift campaigns, and tracking engagement across graduating years—all while volunteer board members rotate in and out.

The problem isn't just fees. You're manually tracking who paid dues in spreadsheets, copying donor information between systems, and missing features like class year segmentation or automated reunion reminders. Every transaction chips away at scholarship funds, and there's no easy way to run a class giving competition or see who's engaged over multiple years.

Here's what those fees actually cost for a typical alumni group collecting $20,000 in annual dues:

Annual Alumni Dues ($100 × 200 members) PayPal Fees (Nonprofit Rate) Lost to Fees $20,000 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction $496

That $496 could fund half a scholarship. Add reunion tickets and class gifts, and you're losing over $1,000 annually to a platform that doesn't provide the alumni-specific tools you need.

What drives alumni groups away from PayPal:

Transaction fees eating scholarships: Every donation loses 1.99% + $0.49 (nonprofit rate) or 2.89% + $0.49 (business accounts)

Every donation loses 1.99% + $0.49 (nonprofit rate) or 2.89% + $0.49 (business accounts) No alumni features: Missing membership tracking, class year segmentation, and reunion tools

Missing membership tracking, class year segmentation, and reunion tools Manual reconciliation: Exporting transactions to spreadsheets, then matching to your alumni database

Exporting transactions to spreadsheets, then matching to your alumni database Poor donor experience: No automatic tax receipts, confusing checkout, mobile friction

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't for Alumni Associations

We know running an alumni association means wearing many hats, often with little time and less budget. Zeffy is designed for you. It's the only zero-fee platform built for the full alumni engagement lifecycle—annual dues, reunion galas, capital campaigns, and more. You don’t have to worry about fees eating into your scholarships or programs.

Instead of juggling five different tools, Zeffy gives you everything in one place: membership management with class year tracking, event ticketing for reunions, automated tax receipts, and a donor database that any volunteer board member can use with confidence.

Here’s how Zeffy makes your life easier:

Zero-fee guarantee: No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly fees. Every dollar raised goes straight to your mission. Learn how Zeffy stays free.

No platform fees, no transaction fees, no monthly fees. Every dollar raised goes straight to your mission. Learn how Zeffy stays free. Alumni-specific tools: Track members by class year, set up recurring annual dues, and run class giving competitions—all from your dashboard.

Track members by class year, set up recurring annual dues, and run class giving competitions—all from your dashboard. All-in-one simplicity: Replace PayPal, Eventbrite, spreadsheets, and email tools with a unified platform.

Replace PayPal, Eventbrite, spreadsheets, and email tools with a unified platform. Mobile-first for volunteers: QR codes for event check-in, Tap to Pay for in-person donations at homecoming, and optimized for Android and iOS so you can manage on the go.

Unlike PayPal, which only handles basic payments and charges 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction, Zeffy gives you integrated events and memberships, automatic reporting, and a zero-fee experience. You save, on average, over $1,000 a year—enough for at least one full scholarship.

Want a closer look? See our Zeffy vs PayPal breakdown and discover how much your alumni association could redirect to students.

"With Zeffy, 100% of our funds raised online or in person via credit cards makes it easier for us to support our district more." — Chastity Townsend, Dearborn Educational Foundation

Best PayPal Alternatives for Alumni Groups

These 11 platforms offer solutions ranging from simple payment processing to full engagement suites. Only Zeffy eliminates fees entirely while providing alumni-specific features.

PayPal Alternatives for Alumni Groups Compared

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Key Features Best For Zeffy $0 0% (donor-covered) Memberships, events, donations, CRM, class tracking Complete alumni engagement PayPal $0 1.99% + $0.49* Basic payment buttons, invoicing, recognizable brand Simple online payments only Stripe $0 2.9% + $0.30 Developer API, recurring billing, international Tech-savvy associations Donorbox $0-139 1.75% + 2.9% + $0.30 Donation forms, recurring gifts, website embeds Website donation integration Qgiv $0-259+ 3.95% + $0.30 Event pages, auctions, text-to-give Large reunion galas Donately $0 4.4% total Modern donation pages, social sharing Simple fundraising (expensive) Square $0 2.6% + $0.10 POS hardware, invoicing, inventory In-person dues collection Venmo $0 1.9% + $0.10 Social payments, peer-to-peer, mobile Small informal groups Wild Apricot $60-350 2.9% + $0.30 Member database, website builder, email, portal Full membership platform Eventbrite $0 3.7% + $1.79/ticket Event ticketing, QR check-in, promotion Large reunion events Network for Good $0 3% + 2.2% + $0.30 Donor CRM, campaigns, email tools Donor relationship management Givelify $0 2.9% + $0.30 Mobile-first, text-to-donate, app-based Mobile giving campaigns

*1.99% + $0.49 for registered 501(c)(3) charities; 2.89% + $0.49 for business accounts

1. Zeffy — Zero-Fee All-in-One Platform for Alumni Programs

Zeffy brings together membership management, event ticketing, and donation processing—all with zero fees. It’s powered entirely by optional donor tips, so you never pay out of your scholarship funds. For alumni groups watching every dollar, Zeffy is built to help you keep more for your mission.





Zeffy provides a unified dashboard for managing alumni dues, events, and donations without fees.

What you get:

Zero platform and transaction fees: Saves $2,000+ annually for typical alumni groups

Saves $2,000+ annually for typical alumni groups Built-in membership management: Class year tracking and automated renewal reminders

Class year tracking and automated renewal reminders Event ticketing: Reunions and galas with reserved seating and QR check-in - Learn more about ticketing features

Reunions and galas with reserved seating and QR check-in - Learn more about ticketing features Automated tax receipts: Donor acknowledgments sent immediately

Donor acknowledgments sent immediately Mobile check-in and Tap to Pay: For homecoming events and in-person giving, fully optimized for Android and iOS

"Switching to Zeffy helped us save over $4,000 last year—enough to fund four additional scholarships for our alumni program." — Alex Chen, Toronto Alumni Network

"We love that Zeffy is easy enough for our rotating board to pick up quickly. The QR code check-in at our spring reunion saved us at least 8 hours of manual entry." — Jamie Lee, Carleton College Alumni Association

2. Stripe — Developer-Friendly Payment Processing

Stripe offers robust payment infrastructure with extensive API capabilities. It's ideal for alumni associations with technical resources to build custom solutions. If you have a developer on your board or staff who can integrate payment processing into your existing website, Stripe provides the flexibility to create exactly what you need.





Stripe provides robust tools for developers, though setting it up often requires technical expertise.

See how Zeffy compares to Stripe

What you get:

2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (no monthly fees)

(no monthly fees) Powerful API: Custom integrations with your alumni database

Custom integrations with your alumni database Recurring billing: Annual dues with smart retry logic

Annual dues with smart retry logic Global payment support: For international alumni

For international alumni Requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance

Compare Zeffy vs Stripe to see which platform maximizes your scholarship funds without requiring technical expertise.

3. Donorbox — Simple Donation Forms for Websites

Donorbox specializes in embeddable donation forms that integrate with existing alumni websites. It lacks event and membership features. If you already have a website and just need to add donation capability, Donorbox makes that straightforward.

What you get:

1.75% platform fee + 2.9% processing: 4.65% total unless donors cover fees

4.65% total unless donors cover fees Website embedding: Seamless integration with your alumni site

Seamless integration with your alumni site Recurring donation options: For annual fund campaigns

For annual fund campaigns Multi-currency support: For international alumni giving

For international alumni giving No event ticketing or membership management tools





Donorbox provides embeddable forms for simple donation collection but lacks broader alumni engagement tools.

View our detailed comparison with Donorbox

Our Zeffy vs Donorbox comparison breaks down the platform fee difference for alumni giving campaigns. For a $15,000 annual fund drive, Donorbox's 4.65% fees cost you $697.50 that Zeffy saves.

4. Qgiv — Event and Auction Tools for Galas

Qgiv provides professional event pages and auction capabilities for large reunion galas. Fees can quickly add up for regular use. If your alumni association hosts a major annual gala with silent auctions, Qgiv's mobile bidding tools create an engaging experience.





Qgiv specializes in event and auction management for large galas.

See how Zeffy compares to Qgiv

What you get:

3.95% + $0.30 per transaction: Plus monthly fees starting at $0-259+

Plus monthly fees starting at $0-259+ Event registration and ticketing: With customizable pages

With customizable pages Mobile bidding: For silent auctions at reunion galas

For silent auctions at reunion galas Text-to-give campaigns: For class giving days

For class giving days Professional branding options for high-end events

See our Zeffy vs Qgiv comparison to calculate which platform saves more for annual reunion galas. For a 200-person event raising $20,000, Qgiv's fees cost $848 that could fund another scholarship.

5. Donately — Modern Donation Pages

Donately offers clean, modern donation forms with social sharing features. The 4.4% total fees are among the highest. The platform works well for simple class gift campaigns where you want a polished donation page quickly.

What you get:

4.4% total fees: Platform + processing combined

Platform + processing combined Mobile-optimized forms: Work well on smartphones

Work well on smartphones Social media integration: For sharing class campaigns

For sharing class campaigns Basic recurring donations: For monthly giving programs

For monthly giving programs Limited event or membership features





Donately specializes in creating modern, mobile-optimized donation forms.

Read our full Donately comparison

Donately's 4.4% combined fees are among the highest for nonprofit platforms. See our Zeffy vs Donately comparison to understand how much more your alumni group could save with zero-fee fundraising.

6. Square — In-Person Payment Processing

Square excels at in-person payment collection with its POS system. It's useful for reunion check-ins and merchandise sales. If you're selling alumni gear at homecoming or collecting dues at in-person events, Square's card readers make that simple.

What you get:

2.6% + $0.10 per transaction: For in-person payments

For in-person payments Physical card readers: Available for purchase

Available for purchase Invoice capabilities: For billing annual dues

For billing annual dues Inventory tracking: For alumni merchandise and apparel

For alumni merchandise and apparel No nonprofit-specific features or tax receipt automation

Both PayPal and Square offer in-person payment options for reunion check-ins and merchandise sales. Compare their nonprofit features and fee structures in our PayPal vs Square comparison.

Read our Zeffy vs Square comparison for in-person reunion ticketing and dues collection. Zeffy's Tap to Pay offers the same convenience without the 2.6% fees.

7. Venmo — Peer-to-Peer for Small Groups

Venmo works for informal, small alumni groups collecting dues or splitting costs. It lacks professional features and tax receipt capabilities. For unofficial class groups just coordinating happy hours or small gatherings, Venmo's social payment features work fine.

What you get:

1.9% + $0.10 for business accounts: Personal accounts free but not for organizations

Personal accounts free but not for organizations Social payment feed: Showing who contributed

Showing who contributed Easy peer-to-peer transfers: Familiar to most alumni

Familiar to most alumni Mobile-first interface: Everyone already uses

Everyone already uses Not suitable for official 501(c)(3) operations or tax-deductible giving





Venmo provides a familiar mobile experience for informal groups but lacks essential nonprofit tools.

Read our full Venmo comparison

Not sure whether to use PayPal or Venmo for class dues? Check our PayPal vs Venmo comparison for nonprofit use cases. For registered alumni foundations, neither provides the tax receipts and donor management you need.

8. Wild Apricot — Membership Management Platform

The Zeffy vs Wild Apricot comparison shows how the dominant membership platform stacks up for associations, including alumni groups. It provides a complete member database with class year tracking, automated renewal reminders, member directory, event registration, website builder, email campaigns, and an online store for merchandise.

What you get:

$60-$350/month: Based on contact count, plus 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing

Based on contact count, plus 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing Complete member database: Custom fields for class year and engagement tracking

Custom fields for class year and engagement tracking Automated renewal reminders: For annual dues

For annual dues Member portal: Where alumni can update their own information

Where alumni can update their own information Website builder: With member-only content areas

With member-only content areas Email marketing: Integrated with your member database





Wild Apricot offers a comprehensive backend for managing member databases and website content.

Read our full Wild Apricot comparison

While Wild Apricot offers comprehensive membership features, the combined monthly and transaction fees significantly impact scholarship funds. Monthly fees alone add $720-$4,200 annually on top of payment processing costs. For alumni groups primarily focused on fundraising rather than a full membership website, platforms like Zeffy provide the essential features without the monthly overhead.

9. Eventbrite — Reunion and Event Ticketing

Eventbrite dominates event ticketing and works well for large reunion events and homecoming gatherings. The platform excels at event marketing with professional event pages, mobile ticketing, QR check-in, attendee management, social sharing, and promotional tools.





Eventbrite offers professional event pages but adds significant fees to paid tickets.

See how Zeffy compares to Eventbrite

What you get:

Free for free events; 3.7% + $1.79 per paid ticket: Plus 2.9% processing

Plus 2.9% processing Professional event pages: With registration forms and event details

With registration forms and event details Mobile ticketing: And QR code check-in for smooth entry

And QR code check-in for smooth entry Attendee management: And communication tools

And communication tools Social sharing: And discovery on Eventbrite's platform

And discovery on Eventbrite's platform No donation tools or membership management

Eventbrite excels at event marketing, but the per-ticket fees quickly add up for alumni reunions. For a 200-person reunion at $75/ticket, Eventbrite's fees cost $1,098—enough for a full scholarship. Our Zeffy vs Eventbrite comparison shows how much your association could save on a typical reunion event.

10. Network for Good — Donor Management Platform

Network for Good provides comprehensive donor management tools designed for nonprofits. The combined platform and processing fees (roughly 5.2% total) significantly reduce what reaches your alumni programs and scholarships. The platform works well if donor relationship management is your primary focus.





Network for Good provides donor management tools but charges platform fees.

See how Zeffy compares to Network for Good

What you get:

3% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 processing: 5.2% total

5.2% total Donor CRM: With giving history and engagement tracking

With giving history and engagement tracking Customizable donation forms: And campaign pages

And campaign pages Automated tax receipts: And donor acknowledgments

And donor acknowledgments Email marketing tools: For class communications

For class communications Grant resources: And fundraising coaching

And fundraising coaching No event ticketing or membership features

Network for Good's combined 5.2% fees eat heavily into contributions. See our Zeffy vs Network for Good comparison for the full cost breakdown. For $20,000 in annual fund donations, you'd lose $1,040 to fees.

11. Givelify — Mobile-First Donation App

Givelify focuses on mobile-first giving experiences with a user-friendly app interface. It makes it easy for alumni to donate on-the-go during homecoming events or spontaneous class campaigns. The 2.9% + $0.30 standard nonprofit rate is competitive, though still reduces scholarship funding compared to zero-fee alternatives.





Givelify offers a mobile-first donation experience suitable for alumni events.

See how Zeffy compares to Givelify

What you get:

2.9% + $0.30 per transaction: Standard nonprofit rate

Standard nonprofit rate Mobile app: With simple, intuitive donation interface

With simple, intuitive donation interface Text-to-donate: Functionality for campaigns

Functionality for campaigns Recurring giving options: Through the app

Through the app Social feed: Showing donor activity (optional privacy settings)

Showing donor activity (optional privacy settings) Apple Pay and Google Pay: Support

Support No event ticketing or membership management

Compare mobile-first giving platforms in our Zeffy vs Givelify comparison to see which better supports class campaigns. Zeffy offers the same mobile convenience with zero fees.

How to Choose a PayPal Alternative for Alumni Dues and Events

Choosing the right platform comes down to understanding what you actually need versus what sounds impressive in a sales demo. Most alumni groups need three core capabilities: collecting recurring dues, managing reunion events, and running class giving campaigns—all without losing chunks of scholarship funds to fees.

Start by mapping your actual workflow. If you're currently using PayPal for dues, Eventbrite for reunions, and spreadsheets to track everything, exploring PayPal alternatives could help you escape those fees and the hours spent copying data between systems.

Consider these factors:

Pricing and fee structure: Calculate total cost including monthly fees, platform fees, and transaction fees. Project annual impact on scholarship funds (a typical alumni group processing $46,250 annually loses $1,165-$2,794 depending on platform). Consider donor experience with fee coverage options.

Calculate total cost including monthly fees, platform fees, and transaction fees. Project annual impact on scholarship funds (a typical alumni group processing $46,250 annually loses $1,165-$2,794 depending on platform). Consider donor experience with fee coverage options. Alumni-specific features: Look for membership management with class year tracking and segmentation for targeted campaigns. You need reunion ticketing and registration with table assignments and dietary preferences. Recurring dues collection with automated renewal reminders and lapsed member follow-up. Class giving competitions with leaderboards and progress tracking.

Look for membership management with class year tracking and segmentation for targeted campaigns. You need reunion ticketing and registration with table assignments and dietary preferences. Recurring dues collection with automated renewal reminders and lapsed member follow-up. Class giving competitions with leaderboards and progress tracking. Ease of use for volunteers: Simple setup without technical expertise (volunteer boards rotate, so complexity kills adoption). Mobile-friendly for board members managing tasks on phones between meetings. Intuitive donor experience that doesn't require instructions or support calls.

Simple setup without technical expertise (volunteer boards rotate, so complexity kills adoption). Mobile-friendly for board members managing tasks on phones between meetings. Intuitive donor experience that doesn't require instructions or support calls. Integration capabilities: Website embedding options for donation forms and event registration. Email marketing connections for class communications and reunion invitations. Donor database sync to avoid manual data entry and reconciliation.

Website embedding options for donation forms and event registration. Email marketing connections for class communications and reunion invitations. Donor database sync to avoid manual data entry and reconciliation. Support and reliability: Customer service availability when you're setting up your reunion two weeks out. Platform uptime and security so donations don't fail during giving campaigns. Training resources for new board members taking over next year.

Cost Comparison: How Much Do PayPal Alternatives Really Cost Alumni Groups?

Let's calculate the real impact for a typical alumni association. These numbers show what you're actually losing to fees versus investing in scholarships and programs.

Typical alumni group annual processing:

200 annual dues at $100 each = $20,000

150 reunion tickets at $75 each = $11,250

$15,000 in class gift donations (avg $150 × 100 donors)

Total annual processing: $46,250

Platform Dues Fees Reunion Fees Donation Fees Total Annual Cost You Keep Lost Scholarships* Zeffy $0 $0 $0 $0 $46,250 0 lost PayPal $496 $322 $347 $1,165 $45,085 1 scholarship Stripe $638 $368 $480 $1,486 $44,764 1-2 scholarships Donorbox $1,206 $689 $899 $2,794 $43,456 2-3 scholarships Eventbrite N/A $1,356 N/A $1,356+ $44,894 1 scholarship Wild Apricot $638 + $1,200/yr $368 N/A $2,206 $44,044 2 scholarships Qgiv $846 $504 $642 $1,992 $44,258 2 scholarships

*Based on typical $1,000 scholarship award

Over 5 years, an alumni group using PayPal loses $5,825—enough for 5-6 student scholarships. With Zeffy, that money stays with students instead of disappearing to transaction fees.

Which PayPal Alternative Should Alumni Groups Use?

The right platform depends on your alumni association's specific needs, but for most groups, the answer is straightforward. You need something that handles dues, events, and donations without eating into scholarship funds—and that volunteer board members can actually use.

For most alumni associations: Zeffy eliminates all fees while providing the complete toolkit—membership management, event ticketing, and donation processing—that alumni groups need. You're not choosing between features and affordability. You get class year tracking, reunion ticketing, automated tax receipts, and donor management in one platform that costs nothing.

For tech-savvy groups with developers: Stripe offers powerful customization if you have resources to build and maintain custom solutions. You'll pay 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, but you can create exactly the integration you want with your existing alumni database.

For basic donation collection only: Donorbox works if you only need simple donation forms embedded on your website. You'll pay 4.65% in combined fees, but setup is quick and straightforward.

Still weighing your options? Our comparison hub shows side-by-side breakdowns of features, fees, and total costs for alumni associations.

Stop losing scholarship funds to payment processing fees. Every dollar saved on transaction costs is another dollar supporting students and programs. Sign up free to start collecting dues and donations with zero fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the Best Zero-Fee Platform for Collecting Alumni Dues?

Zeffy offers zero-fee recurring membership billing with class year tracking and automated renewal reminders—perfect for annual dues collection without losing funds to processing fees.

How Can Alumni Groups Accept Reunion Ticket Payments Without Losing Money to Fees?

Zeffy provides integrated event ticketing with reserved seating, QR check-in, and zero transaction fees—unlike Eventbrite's 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket. For a 200-person reunion at $100/ticket, Zeffy saves $1,098 in fees.

Can We Switch from PayPal Mid-Year Without Disrupting Recurring Donors?

Yes, but plan the transition between academic years when possible. Most platforms, including Zeffy, offer migration support to transfer donor data and help communicate payment method updates to annual fund contributors.

Do These Platforms Integrate with Our Existing Alumni Website and Database?

Most modern platforms offer website embeds and integrations. Zeffy integrates with popular tools like Mailchimp for communications and exports data in CSV format for your existing alumni database.

What's the Best Platform for Running Class Giving Competitions and Reunion Campaigns?