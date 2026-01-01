Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alumni Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Alumni Groups. There are no platform or processing fees, ensuring every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. We maintain our zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who trust and support our mission. It's really that simple—no catch at all!

Can Alumni Groups use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Certainly! Alumni Groups can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. This means every contribution fully supports your alumni network and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alumni Groups run with Zeffy?

Alumni Groups can run a wide range of campaigns with Zeffy. Consider organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like reunions or networking nights, or setting up a recurring donation campaign to support ongoing projects. Whatever your goals, Zeffy provides the tools you need to succeed without any fees involved.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alumni Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Alumni Groups seeking a fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds directly impact your programs and connect with your alumni community—exactly where they belong.