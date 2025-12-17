Top 7 PayPal Alternatives for Sports Teams (2025 Guide)

If you're running a youth sports team on a tight budget with volunteer treasurers who rotate every season, PayPal's transaction fees and lack of team-specific tools probably cost you more than you realize. This guide walks through seven platforms built for sports teams, comparing their real costs, ease of use for volunteers, and features like registration tracking and fundraising tools so you can choose the option that keeps more money in your equipment budget.

Sports teams are moving away from PayPal for platforms that understand team fundraising needs. PayPal's 2.9% fees, account holds, and lack of team features drain budgets that should go to uniforms and equipment.

Zeffy leads as the only zero-fee option.

Platforms like TeamSnap and Cheddar Up offer sport-specific features but charge fees that can cost teams thousands annually.

Table of Contents

Why Sports Teams Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives

Sports teams across the country are moving away from PayPal because the fees eat into equipment budgets, account holds disrupt tournament payments, and scattered payment tracking creates chaos for volunteer treasurers. When you're collecting registration fees from 20 families or running a fundraiser for new uniforms, losing 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction adds up fast.

PayPal's nonprofit rate of 1.99% plus $0.49 per donation sounds small, but it's only available to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations. Many youth sports teams don't qualify, so they pay the higher standard fees that can cost hundreds of dollars monthly.

Here's what makes PayPal challenging for sports teams:

Transaction fees drain budgets: A team collecting $10,000 in registration fees loses $290 to PayPal's standard fees, enough to buy several baseball bats or pairs of cleats.

A team collecting $10,000 in registration fees loses $290 to PayPal's standard fees, enough to buy several baseball bats or pairs of cleats. Account holds disrupt operations: PayPal can freeze accounts without warning, leaving teams unable to pay for tournament registrations or referee fees.

PayPal can freeze accounts without warning, leaving teams unable to pay for tournament registrations or referee fees. No team management features: You're left using spreadsheets to track who paid, who still owes, and which families need payment reminders.

You're left using spreadsheets to track who paid, who still owes, and which families need payment reminders. Missing fundraising tools: No built-in options for raffles, team stores, or equipment fundraising campaigns.

The move to alternatives isn't about bells and whistles. It's about making sure every dollar raised goes to uniforms, equipment, coaching, and giving kids the chance to play.

Best PayPal Alternatives for Sports Teams

These platforms understand sports team needs better than PayPal's one-size-fits-all approach. Here's how each stacks up and why most teams choose Zeffy's zero-fee model.

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Key Features Best For Zeffy $0 $0 Registration, donations, raffles, team store Teams wanting zero fees TeamSnap $9.99+/month 2.9% + $0.30 Roster management, scheduling Teams needing full management suite TeamLinkt Free-$99/month 2.9% + $0.30 Registration forms, waivers League-wide coordination Cheddar Up Free plan available 2.9% + $0.60 Group payments, item tracking Simple fee collection Snap! Spend Custom pricing Varies Virtual cards, expense tracking Large programs with complex budgets Crowded Custom pricing Included in pricing Multi-team banking, cards Multi-sport clubs Jersey Watch $49+/month 2.75% + $0.30 Jersey customization, team stores Teams selling merchandise

1. Zeffy: Best for Zero-Fee Simplicity

Zeffy is the only 100% free platform built specifically for nonprofit sports teams. You'll never pay monthly fees, transaction fees, or upgrade costs to access the features you need.

When GB Sports Academy switched from PayPal to Zeffy, they saved over $1,000 in fees that went directly back to keeping kids in club sports. The platform handles everything from registration to fundraising in one place, so volunteer treasurers aren't juggling multiple tools.





Zeffy provides a centralized dashboard for managing team registrations and fundraising without fees.

What Zeffy offers sports teams:

Team registration with custom forms, waivers, and automatic payment tracking

Equipment fundraising through built-in team stores and donation campaigns with progress thermometers

Raffle tools to sell tickets online or in person for tournaments and travel

Parent-friendly payments via credit cards, digital wallets, or ACH transfers

Automatic tax receipts sent instantly for all donations and payments

Mobile check-in with QR codes for simple game day attendance tracking

Accessible on any device—mobile-first design and Android support make it easy for parents and volunteers on the go

The zero-fee model works through optional donor tips. When parents make payments, they can choose to leave a small tip to keep Zeffy free for teams everywhere. Teams keep 100% of what they raise regardless.

"Zeffy was the best decision I have made for our team. The organization of the platform alone allows me to see what we have raised, set goals, schedule email blasts, send donation tax forms, etc. I am so blessed that I found Zeffy." — Sonya Matheny, Flyers 12U

Perfect for: Youth leagues, recreational teams, travel teams, and any volunteer-run sports organization that wants to keep every dollar raised.

Learn more about how Zeffy stays free without charging teams.

Reasons We Win:

Zero fees—keep every dollar your team raises

All-in-one dashboard for registration, fundraising, and payments

Low setup time—get started in about 30 minutes

QR code support for easy game day payments

Android and mobile-first design for busy volunteers

2. TeamSnap: Good for Team Management, Pricey for Payments

TeamSnap is known for its comprehensive team management features like scheduling, messaging, and availability tracking. It's a solid choice if you need robust communication tools and don't mind paying monthly fees plus transaction costs.





TeamSnap provides comprehensive management features, though premium tools require paid subscriptions.

Key features:

Roster and schedule management with automated reminders

Team messaging and availability tracking

Mobile app for coaches and parents

Payment collection for fees and fundraising

Pricing considerations:

Plans start at $9.99 per month for basic features. Transaction fees of 2.9% plus $0.30 apply to all payments, and advanced features require higher tier subscriptions.

TeamSnap works well for teams that prioritize communication and scheduling over fundraising. However, the combination of monthly fees and transaction costs adds up quickly for teams collecting regular payments.

3. TeamLinkt: Strong Registration Tools, Limited Payment Features

TeamLinkt focuses on league-wide registration and coordination, making it useful for organizations managing multiple teams. The platform handles waivers, registration forms, and basic payment collection.





TeamLinkt provides specific tools for league-wide coordination and registration management.

Key features:

Custom registration forms with digital waivers

League management for multiple teams

Basic payment processing

Communication tools for league administrators

Pricing considerations:

Free plan available with limited features. Paid plans range from $29 to $99 per month, and standard 2.9% plus $0.30 transaction fees apply.

TeamLinkt is better suited for league administrators than individual team treasurers. Single teams may find they're paying for features they don't need.

4. Cheddar Up: Easy Group Collections, But Fees Add Up

Cheddar Up simplifies collecting money from groups, making it popular for team dues and event payments. The platform is straightforward to use, but the fees can surprise teams when they see how much they're losing.

Key features:

Simple payment collection pages

Item tracking for things like uniform orders

Payment reminders and status tracking

Mobile-friendly for parents





Cheddar Up provides tools for tracking payments and items for group collections.

See how Zeffy compares to Cheddar Up

Pricing considerations:

Free plan available for basic collections. Transaction fees of 2.9% plus $0.60 per payment apply, and the $0.60 per transaction fee is higher than most competitors.

For a team collecting $500 monthly from 20 players, Cheddar Up's fees would cost approximately $26.50 per month or $318 annually. That's enough to cover several team jerseys or equipment items.

5. Snap! Spend: Automated Reminders, Complex Setup

Snap! Spend offers automated payment reminders and virtual card features for team expenses. It's designed for larger programs with complex budgeting needs, but the setup can be overwhelming for volunteer-run teams.





Snap! Spend provides financial management tools designed for larger sports programs.

Key features:

Automated payment reminders and schedules

Virtual cards for team purchases

Expense tracking and reporting

Integration with accounting systems

Pricing considerations:

Custom pricing based on team size and needs. Transaction fees vary by payment method, and the platform requires more technical setup than simpler alternatives.

Snap! Spend makes sense for established programs with dedicated administrators. Smaller teams or those with rotating volunteer leadership may struggle with the complexity.

6. Crowded: Unified Banking for Clubs, Enterprise Pricing

Crowded provides banking and payment solutions for multi-sport clubs managing several teams. The platform consolidates finances across teams but comes with enterprise-level pricing that's out of reach for single teams.





Crowded offers financial tools designed specifically for large clubs managing multiple teams.

Key features:

Multi-team banking and financial management

Physical and virtual cards for team expenses

Consolidated reporting across teams

Payment collection and distribution

Pricing considerations:

Custom pricing for clubs and organizations. Designed for multi-team operations, not individual teams, and minimum requirements may exclude smaller organizations.

Crowded is built for sports clubs managing dozens of teams, not individual youth soccer or baseball teams. Single teams will find better value elsewhere.

7. Jersey Watch: All-in-One Platform, High Monthly Cost

Jersey Watch combines team management with merchandise customization and sales. If your team regularly sells custom jerseys and gear, the built-in design tools can be convenient, but the monthly subscription adds up.





Jersey Watch provides an integrated platform for managing team websites and selling custom merchandise.

Key features:

Jersey and uniform customization tools

Team stores for merchandise sales

Basic team management features

Payment processing for orders

Pricing considerations:

Plans start at $49 per month with transaction fees of 2.75% plus $0.30. Annual cost of $588 before transaction fees makes this expensive for teams that occasionally need uniforms.

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't for Sports Teams

Zeffy is the only platform built specifically for nonprofit sports teams with zero fees on everything. While PayPal treats your team like any other business account, Zeffy understands the unique challenges volunteer treasurers face.

What PayPal lacks and what Zeffy provides:

PayPal Problem Zeffy Solution Generic payment forms Custom registration with waivers, roster management, and automatic payment tracking No fundraising tools Team stores, equipment drives, and donation campaigns with progress thermometers Manual payment tracking Automated parent reminders and real-time payment status dashboard 2.9% transaction fees Zero fees on everything, always No team features Built-in raffle tools, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising

Polar Bear FC tried juggling PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, and Square to accommodate different parents' payment preferences. The result was chaos: they couldn't track which athlete paid which account, and different payout schedules meant they were constantly checking balances and paying for expedited processing.

"Payment was always the bane of existence. We tried to accept everything, primarily for fear of missing out on payment options, but then it became a nightmare trying to track. Did this athlete pay the club venmo or the coach venmo? Did we actually receive payment?" — Samuel Martin, Polar Bear FC

After switching to Zeffy, Polar Bear FC consolidated all payments into one platform. They saved $3,881 in fees, equivalent to 36 athletes' registration fees. Every Monday, funds deposit automatically to their bank account, and coaches can check balances from home without worrying about covering costs.

Here's what makes Zeffy different:

Zero fees mean more impact: Every dollar collected goes to your team, not payment processors.

Every dollar collected goes to your team, not payment processors. All-in-one simplicity: Registration, fundraising, team stores, and donor management in one dashboard.

Registration, fundraising, team stores, and donor management in one dashboard. Built for volunteers: Simple enough that any parent can manage it, no tech background needed.

Simple enough that any parent can manage it, no tech background needed. Mobile-friendly: Parents pay easily on their phones, and you can accept payments at games with QR codes and Android support.

Parents pay easily on their phones, and you can accept payments at games with QR codes and Android support. Automatic receipts: Tax receipts sent instantly for donations, saving hours of manual work.

Zeffy also includes ticketing tools for tournaments and events, making it easy to sell admission to games or fundraising events without paying per-ticket fees.

PayPal vs Alternatives for Sports Teams Side by Side Comparison

Understanding the real cost difference between PayPal and alternatives helps you see how much your team could save. Here's how the numbers break down for typical team scenarios.

Scenario: Collecting $500 monthly team dues from 20 players ($10,000 annually)

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Annual Cost What You Keep PayPal $0 $290 (2.9% + $0.30) $290 $9,710 Zeffy $0 $0 $0 $10,000 TeamSnap $119.88 $290 $409.88 $9,590.12 Cheddar Up $0 $410 (2.9% + $0.60) $410 $9,590 Jersey Watch $588 $275 $863 $9,137

The difference between PayPal and Zeffy is $290 annually. That's enough to buy 10 quality soccer balls, 5 baseball bats, 15 pairs of athletic socks for the team, or tournament registration fees for one event.

Time Savings Comparison:

Task PayPal Approach Zeffy Approach Setup Create payment buttons, track manually in spreadsheets 30-minute setup with automatic tracking Payment tracking Export transactions, match to roster manually Real-time dashboard shows who paid Parent reminders Send individual emails or texts Automated reminders to families with outstanding balances Tax receipts Create and send manually Automatic receipts sent instantly Fundraising Use separate platforms for raffles and stores Everything built-in to one platform

Volunteer treasurers save 5 to 10 hours monthly by using Zeffy instead of cobbling together PayPal with spreadsheets and separate fundraising tools.

How to Choose a PayPal Alternative for Your Sports Team

Choosing the right platform comes down to matching features to your team's specific needs and volunteer capacity. Here's what matters most.

Ease of Use for Teams

Your platform needs to work for busy parents and volunteer coaches, not just tech-savvy administrators. Look for interfaces that make sense the first time someone uses them.

What to prioritize:

Mobile apps: Parents should be able to pay from their phones without downloading special apps or creating accounts.

Parents should be able to pay from their phones without downloading special apps or creating accounts. Self-service features: Families can update their own information, view payment history, and download receipts.

Families can update their own information, view payment history, and download receipts. Simple setup: Volunteer treasurers can create registration forms or fundraising campaigns in minutes, not hours.

Volunteer treasurers can create registration forms or fundraising campaigns in minutes, not hours. Clear dashboards: You can see at a glance who paid, who owes, and how much you've raised.

Zeffy is built for teams where the treasurer role rotates every season. New volunteers can figure out the platform quickly without extensive training or tech support.

Payment Security for Donors

Parents need to trust that their payment information is safe, especially when you're collecting credit card details for registration fees. Security features protect both families and your team.

What to look for:

PCI compliance so the platform meets payment card industry security standards.

Fraud protection with built-in tools to detect and prevent suspicious transactions.

Secure checkout where payment pages use encryption to protect credit card information.

Transparent processing so parents can see exactly what they're paying and where their money goes.

Youth sports teams handle sensitive information about children and families. Choose platforms that take security seriously and provide clear communication about how data is protected.

Total Cost and Fees for Budgets

The advertised price rarely tells the whole story. Calculate the true cost including monthly fees, transaction fees, and hidden charges that appear later.

Break down these costs:

Monthly subscription fees: Some platforms charge $10 to $50 monthly regardless of how much you collect.

Some platforms charge $10 to $50 monthly regardless of how much you collect. Transaction fees: Typically 2.5% to 3% plus $0.30 to $0.60 per payment.

Typically 2.5% to 3% plus $0.30 to $0.60 per payment. Feature upgrade costs: Advanced tools like raffles or team stores may require higher tier plans.

Advanced tools like raffles or team stores may require higher tier plans. Payment processing fees: Credit card fees that some platforms add on top of their own fees.

For a team raising $15,000 annually, a 3% transaction fee costs $450. That's the difference between buying new catcher's gear or asking families to contribute more. Zeffy eliminates these fees entirely, so the $15,000 you raise stays with your team.

Start With a Zero Fee PayPal Alternative Built for Sports Teams

Every dollar lost to payment processing fees is one less dollar for uniforms, equipment, or tournament fees that could develop your athletes. When you're running a youth sports team on tight budgets and volunteer time, those fees add up to real missed opportunities.

Here's what Zeffy gives sports teams:

✅ Keep 100% of registration fees and fundraising

✅ Consolidate all team payments in one place

✅ Give parents easy, secure payment options

✅ Eliminate volunteer treasurer burnout with simple tools

✅ Mobile-first design and QR code support for easy use anywhere

GB Sports Academy switched from PayPal and saved over $1,000 in fees, money that now keeps more kids in club sports. Flyers 12U raised $17,660 with Zeffy and saved $883 that went directly to tournament fees and equipment instead of payment processors.

"The hundreds of dollars lost to fees could have paid for pairs of shoes, baseball bats, and coaches." — Alan Glasband, GB Sports Academy

Zeffy works for teams of all sizes, from recreational leagues to competitive travel teams. You can set up registration in 30 minutes, start collecting payments immediately, and never worry about fees cutting into your budget.

Start fundraising with zero fees today

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does PayPal Charge Nonprofit Sports Teams for Collecting Payments?

PayPal charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction for standard accounts, or 1.99% plus $0.49 for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Many youth sports teams don't qualify for nonprofit rates, so they pay the higher fees that can cost hundreds annually on registration fees and fundraising.

Can Sports Teams Collect Registration Fees Without Paying Transaction Fees?

Yes, Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero transaction fees for sports teams. Parents can pay registration fees, and you keep 100% of what's collected with no monthly costs or per payment charges eating into your budget.

What's the Best Payment Platform for Volunteer-Run Youth Sports Teams?

Zeffy is the best choice for youth sports teams because it's completely free, includes registration tools, fundraising features, and team stores all in one place. You'll save hundreds to thousands annually compared to PayPal or other alternatives that charge monthly fees and transaction costs.

Why Do Sports Teams Need Specialized Payment Software Instead of PayPal?

Sports teams need more than basic payment processing like PayPal offers. Platforms built for teams include registration forms, roster management, fundraising tools, and automatic payment tracking that PayPal doesn't provide, saving volunteer treasurers hours of manual work each month.

How Long Does It Take to Switch a Sports Team from PayPal to Zeffy?