Button Text

Keep 100% of your sports club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

Zero-fee fundraising for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

How Zeffy helps Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs raise money

Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from player sponsorship to halftime 50/50 raffle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Season Kickoff Sponsorship Drive

Offer fans and local businesses a simple online form to support your upcoming season with custom gift levels and automated tax receipts. Perfect for jump-starting your budget fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Player Sponsorship Program

Set up recurring monthly contributions for fans to sponsor individual players or teams, securing steady funding throughout the season. Automated billing keeps donations consistent and hassle-free.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Community 5K Fun Run

Organize a charity fun run or tournament with online ticket sales and participant registration in minutes. Collect entry fees, waivers, and attendee info all in one place.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Spirit Online Store

Offer branded jerseys, hats, and merchandise directly through your website with zero platform fees. Simple inventory management and shipping options maximize profit for your club.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Coach's Challenge Peer Fundraiser

Empower coaches and players to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for the team. Leverage social sharing to extend your reach and build community support.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Half-Time 50/50 Raffle

Drive excitement at games by selling digital raffle tickets with automated drawing and payout notifications. Increase crowd engagement and maximize revenue with no fees.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your sports club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏟️ 25 custom practice uniform sets

So every athlete looks and feels united on game day

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏀 50 professional-grade basketballs

Ensuring reliable gear for hours of skill-building practice

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚐 Transportation to two away games

Covering full bus rental so no one misses out due to travel costs

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏋️ Ten specialized conditioning sessions

Boosting strength and reducing injuries with expert coaching

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏅 Commemorative medals for 100 athletes

Celebrating achievements and inspiring continued excellence

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

🏃 Team Sprint Challenge

Participants run timed races, raising funds per lap to boost team training and community spirit.

⚽️ Field Day Fest

Host family games and skills contests on the pitch with entry fees and vendor stalls to raise funds for club gear.

🎥 Live Scrimmage Stream

Stream a summer scrimmage online with donation alerts and fan shoutouts to boost remote engagement and club support.

🌐 Virtual Skills Jam

Players post summer skill challenges on social media, fans vote via micro-donations to fund youth training scholarships.

🚴‍♀️ Ride & Raise Tour

Organize a sponsored bike route, with participants collecting pledges per mile to fund team travel expenses.

🎖️ All-Star Auction Night

Host an in-person or online auction of signed memorabilia and VIP experiences to drive revenue for league development.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs fundraising ideas

Browse all sports club fundraising ideas

Top grants for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your sports club. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation

Not specified

Offers financial support for sports lighting projects with applications accepted quarterly, with upcoming deadlines on September 30 and December 30, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Grant

MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

Not specified

Supports youth baseball and softball participation, capital projects, programs, and education initiatives with applications accepted on a rolling basis.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Capital Grants

San Antonio Area Foundation

Varies (Maximum $250,000 for early-stage, $350,000 for late-stage)

Supports nonprofits conducting infrastructure development projects with an application period from June 2, 2025, to September 1, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Special and Urgent Needs Grants

San Antonio Area Foundation

Up to $10,000

Provides rapid response funding for unexpected emergencies to nonprofits, with applications reviewed monthly on a rolling basis.

Apply now

Find more sports club grants

Top companies that donate to Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your sports club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts through funding and grants via its Sports Matter Program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good initiative.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Chevy

Supports youth baseball and softball programs by providing clinics and equipment.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Nike

Offers grants and donations to youth sports organizations through its Community Impact Fund.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for sports teams, leagues, and clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise.

Can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs use Zeffy to collect team dues and fundraising donations?

Absolutely! Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can use Zeffy to collect team dues, raise funds for tournaments, and sell tickets for events, all without paying any fees. Every penny goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs run with Zeffy?

Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraising events, sell tickets for games or tournaments, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy simplifies all your fundraising efforts.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs?

Zeffy is the best choice because it's the only truly 100% free platform for fundraising. Unlike others that claim to be free but take fees, Zeffy lets every dollar go towards your team’s mission — no fine print, just transparency and support.

How to get funding for…

Dance Teams
Gymnastics Teams
Volleyball Teams
Hiking Clubs
Rugby Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Golf Teams
Tennis Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Wrestling Teams
Swimming Teams
Cheer Squads
Softball Teams
Track and Field Teams
Football Teams
Baseball Teams
Soccer Teams
Basketball Teams
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Boosters Clubs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.