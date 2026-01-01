AlumnIQ serves higher education while Keela focuses on nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, email marketing, and donation processing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while Keela adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, while Keela requires separate software for events and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
AlumnIQ and Keela offer limited support based on plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, funded by voluntary donor contributions.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift and Keela requires monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep every dollar donated and get comprehensive CRM tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
Unlike AlumnIQ and Keela, Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your organization pays nothing.
Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at no cost. AlumnIQ and Keela focus mainly on donor tracking but lack these essential fundraising features, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees and Keela requires monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donor tracking, segmentation, and communication tools without losing any donation dollars to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. AlumnIQ and Keela focus only on donor tracking, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms to run complete campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
