Keela

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Both platforms support this feature Donation History & Notes per Donor - Both platforms support this feature
Donor Tags / Segments - Both platforms support this feature Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Both platforms support this feature Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Both platforms support this feature Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Both platforms support this feature
Export Donor Data Anytime - Both platforms support this feature Offline Donations Tracking - AlumnIQ: Information not available; Keela: Supported Pre-filled donation forms - AlumnIQ: Information not available; Keela: Supported

Pricing
AlumnIQ: 3% per gift plus card fees
Processing fees: 3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
Platform fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Value for money: 4.7/5

Keela: N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
Platform fees: $0 - No platform or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees
Monthly fees: $134–$430/month - Pricing varies by plan
Value for money: 4.4

Features
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5 - Strong alumni database with straightforward donor tracking. Minimal setup needed.
Keela: 4.4/5 - Solid donor management, but requires third-party tools for events and fundraising.

Donations
AlumnIQ: Basic donation tracking and donor management features, but limited online donation processing capabilities compared to dedicated platforms
Keela: Keela processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management focuses on tracking and segmentation rather than fundraising tools. Ticketing
AlumnIQ: No event ticketing system - AlumnIQ concentrates on donor management rather than event management and ticket sales
Keela: Keela doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing tools and manual work to connect attendee data with donor records. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
AlumnIQ: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly focuses on direct donor engagement rather than supporter-led campaigns
Keela: Keela doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional software and manual work to track supporter-led fundraising efforts. Auctions
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and alumni engagement rather than fundraising events
Keela: Keela doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and manage donor follow-up. Raffles
AlumnIQ: No dedicated raffle or lottery management features - not designed for event-based fundraising activities
Keela: Keela doesn't offer raffle management tools. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winner selection. Online store
AlumnIQ: No online store or merchandise selling capabilities - AlumnIQ is built for donor relationships, not e-commerce
Keela: Keela doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software and manual processes to connect sales data with donor profiles. Memberships
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement rather than general membership management. Limited tools for recurring membership fees and member communications outside of alumni networks. Keela: Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-only content access. Donor Management/CRM
AlumnIQ: Strong alumni database management with engagement tracking. Built specifically for educational institutions and alumni relations rather than general nonprofit donor management.
Keela: Keela provides comprehensive donor management with contact profiles, donation history tracking, automated receipting, and donor segmentation for targeted outreach campaigns. Emails & Newsletter
AlumnIQ: Email marketing tools designed for alumni outreach. Limited segmentation options and basic templates compared to dedicated email platforms.
Keela: Keela includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation capabilities, allowing you to send newsletters and donor communications directly from the platform. Payment Processing
AlumnIQ: Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs.
Keela: Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
AlumnIQ: No payment processing - alumni engagement only
Keela: Limited payments through third-party integrations

Credit Card Payments
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ is designed for alumni relations and engagement, not payment processing
Keela: Limited - Available through third-party integrations with payment processors like Stripe, but not built-in

Apple Pay & Google Pay
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ specializes in higher education services, not payment solutions
Keela: Not supported - Digital wallet payments require integration with external payment processors

ACH / Bank Transfers
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on higher education alumni engagement, not payment processing
Keela: Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and fundraising tools but doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ provides alumni engagement tools, not payment processing capabilities
Keela: Not supported - Keela doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events

Customer Support
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5
Keela: 4.4/5 Unlimited Support
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers limited support based on plan tier
Keela: Keela offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours Keela: Keela provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Keela: Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Keela: Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Email
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
Keela: Keela provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
AlumnIQ: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and live chat during business hours
Keela: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and live chat during business hours hours</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>