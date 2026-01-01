AlumnIQ focuses on higher education while Neon One serves broader nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Neon One
AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while Neon One adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, while Neon One requires third-party integrations for key fundraising events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
AlumnIQ and Neon One offer tiered support that limits help based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while Neon One adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. You keep every dollar raised.
Nonprofits switch because Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools beyond donor management. You get auctions, raffles, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero cost, not just basic donor tracking.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, which adds up quickly. Plus, Zeffy works for all nonprofits, not just higher education institutions.
Zeffy eliminates monthly fees and transaction costs that Neon One charges. You get complete donor management, online donations, and event ticketing at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. AlumnIQ and Neon One lack many of these features or charge extra fees for basic functionality.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
