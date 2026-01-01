Aplos and EveryAction help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Every Action
🛡️
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, EveryAction costs $109/month plus 2.9% transaction fees. Zeffy gives you donor management with zero fees.
🎟️
Run auctions, raffles, and sell tickets directly in your donor system. Aplos and EveryAction require separate tools and manual data entry.
💸
Your annual software costs drop to zero while keeping professional donor stewardship. No monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without eating into your fundraising dollars.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you the same donor management tools with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising revenue.
Unlike Aplos and EveryAction, Zeffy includes event ticketing, auctions, and raffles with zero fees. You get complete fundraising tools plus donor management in one platform, saving money and eliminating the need for multiple software subscriptions.
Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees, while EveryAction runs $109/month plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. Track giving history, manage contacts, and process donations without monthly subscriptions eating your budget.
You get the same donor tracking features as expensive platforms like Aplos and EveryAction, but without the monthly costs. Zeffy includes donor profiles, giving history, and custom fields. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform while you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript