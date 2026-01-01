Aplos VS Keela

Aplos focuses on fund accounting while Keela specializes in donor management, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy combines donor management, fundraising tools, and accounting features with zero fees — so you can track donations, steward relationships, and manage funds without any platform costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while Keela adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Aplos focuses on accounting, Keela on donor management. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
🛟
Both Aplos and Keela limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every organization, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the $79 monthly fee that Aplos charges. Track donor history, send thank-you emails, and manage relationships while keeping every dollar raised for your cause.
Unlike Keela's monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy provides donor tracking, automated communications, and relationship tools at zero cost. Build stronger donor connections without subscription fees cutting into your budget.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking in one place without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Keela's monthly fees plus card fees per gift, Zeffy provides donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising dollars.
Yes, Zeffy manages donor data, tracks giving history, and sends automated thank-you emails without the monthly subscription costs. You get relationship-building tools that help retain donors while keeping every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript