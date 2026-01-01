Aplos VS Neon One

Aplos and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, Neon One adds processing costs to monthly software fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🧩
Aplos lacks auction and raffle tools, Neon One requires third-party integrations. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, campaigns, and donor stewardship in one platform.
📞
Aplos and Neon One offer tiered support that limits access based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Neon One's monthly fees plus processing costs on every donation, Zeffy provides donor tracking, segmentation, and relationship management at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, but you never pay mandatory fees.
Yes, Zeffy includes automated thank-you emails, tax receipts, and donor communication tools without the monthly subscription costs of competitors. You get professional donor management features while keeping every dollar donated for your mission.
Aplos charges $79/month plus transaction fees, while Neon One adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, automated receipts, and relationship tracking at zero cost. Keep every donation for your mission instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides the same donor segmentation, communication tools, and gift tracking as expensive platforms, but without monthly subscriptions. You get professional CRM features, automated thank-you emails, and detailed donor insights while paying nothing in platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript