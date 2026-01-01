Aplos VS Virtuous

Virtuous

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments Information not available
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Information not available
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available
Export Donor Data Anytime Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking Information not available
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available 

Pricing
$79/mo
card fees on every gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards; ACH: 1% + $0.30 per transaction; American Express: 1.1% higher than standard rate (approximately 4% + $0.30); International cards: typically 1% higher; Organizations without verified 501(c)(3) status pay 1% higher fees; $15 chargeback fee may apply
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH (USA only); 1% international surcharge; 0.6% corporate card surcharge
Platform fees
$0
No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans
0.7%
per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
Monthly fees
$79/month
Starting at $79/month for Lite plan
$199/month
Starting at $199/month for Standard plan with annual billing
Value for money
4.5
4.4

Features
4.5/5
Solid donor tracking, but needs extra tools for payments and email marketing.
4.4/5
Strong donor relationships and built-in email, but transaction fees add up fast.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and reporting through accounting integration, but no donation processing capabilities
Virtuous processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management tools help track giving history and engagement.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - may track ticket sales revenue but cannot sell or manage tickets
Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual work to sync attendee data with donor profiles.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on donor data management rather than campaign creation
Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with campaign pages and social sharing, but charges processing fees on all donations raised.
Auctions
No auction functionality - Aplos focuses on donor management and accounting rather than fundraising events
Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No raffle management features - can only track raffle income through general accounting functions
Virtuous doesn't support raffle ticket sales. You'd need separate raffle software and manual entry to update donor records with purchase data.
Online store
No e-commerce or online store features - limited to financial tracking of sales transactions
Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store software and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records.
Memberships
Aplos offers basic membership tracking through contact records, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member-specific communication tools that growing nonprofits need.
Virtuous focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues, renewal tracking, or member-specific communications.
Donor Management/CRM
Aplos excels at donor tracking with robust contact management, donation history, and reporting features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising needs.
Comprehensive donor management with relationship tracking, giving history, and engagement scoring. Advanced features for major gift prospects and donor stewardship workflows.
Emails & Newsletter
Aplos provides basic email capabilities within donor records, but you'll need separate email marketing software for newsletters and donor communication campaigns.
Built-in email marketing with donor segmentation and automated campaigns. Strong integration with donor data for targeted communications and stewardship sequences.
Payment Processing
Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, adding extra fees and complexity to your donation processing workflow.
Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, adding extra fees and complexity to your donation processing workflow. 

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Aplos is accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Aplos is accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Aplos is accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Aplos is accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.4/5
Unlimited Support Aplos limits support based on plan tier and business hours
Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours Aplos offers phone support during standard business hours only
Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
Webinars Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
Aplos provides live chat support during business hours
Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help limited to business hours only
Tiered support based on plan level with phone access restricted to premium users 