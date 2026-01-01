Beacon and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Donorperfect
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, and DonorPerfect starts at $99/month plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
While Beacon and DonorPerfect lock you into expensive monthly plans, Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management at no cost to your organization.
Beacon and DonorPerfect require third-party payment processors and complex integrations. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay natively with zero setup fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. While Beacon and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds for your mission.
Unlike Beacon and DonorPerfect that require third-party payment processors with extra fees, Zeffy handles all payment types directly with no platform costs. Your donors can give via credit card, ACH, or mobile payments without reducing your impact.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. You get everything Beacon and DonorPerfect offer for donor tracking, plus complete fundraising capabilities at zero cost.
Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero monthly fees. While Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs and DonorPerfect starts at $99/month plus card fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations working for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor tracking with event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Beacon and DonorPerfect that require separate tools or costly add-ons, you get everything at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
