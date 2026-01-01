Beacon VS Donorperfect

Donorperfect

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><!-- --></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
No pricing information available
$99/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
1.2% + £0.20
Stripe non-profit rates for EU Visa/MasterCard, with higher discounted rates for other cards; GoCardless and PayPal have separate fees.
2.89%
or 3.39% + $0.35 per credit card transaction; 0.75% + $0.30 per e-check transaction.
Platform fees
0%
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments.
$0
No setup fees, no annual fees, no PCI compliance fees, no cancellation fees.
Monthly fees
£36/mo
Starter plan for 500–2,000 contacts, with higher tiers and custom pricing available for larger contact volumes.
$89/month
Lite software subscription, with higher-priced Express and Essentials plans also available; no monthly fee for payment processing.
Value for money
5.0
4.5

Features
5.0/5
Intuitive interface, but requires workarounds for auctions, raffles, and online sales.
4.5/5
Solid donor management, but needs third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing.
Donations
Beacon accepts donations but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars
Built for donation processing with donor management integration, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing
Event management included but ticketing features are basic compared to specialized platforms
Basic event management available, but ticketing requires third-party integration and additional fees.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer features available but limited customization for campaign branding Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Requires additional modules and complex setup for campaign management.
Auctions
Beacon doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions DonorPerfect doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor data syncing.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - you'll need workarounds or additional tools No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner tracking processes.
Online store
No built-in online store - you'll need to integrate with third-party platforms for merchandise sales No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools with manual donor data entry.
Memberships
Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tiers and payment processing integration for seamless renewals.
DonorPerfect offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Beacon provides solid donor tracking with custom fields and reporting, but interface feels outdated and lacks modern workflow automation that saves time. Strong donor database with detailed contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Includes donor communication history and relationship management tools.
Emails & Newsletter
Beacon includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but limited automation features and no advanced personalization options for donor communications. Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and basic templates. Offers integration with third-party email platforms for more advanced campaigns.
Payment Processing
Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs significantly.
Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs significantly.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments through third-party integrations
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Supported through integrations - Requires setup with external payment processors like Stripe or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Limited support - Available only through integrated third-party payment processors
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - DonorPerfect does not offer mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
5.0/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only Tiered support based on subscription level with phone help limited to business hours