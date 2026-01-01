Beacon and EveryAction offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and campaign management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Beacon VS Every Action
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, and EveryAction starts at $109/month plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Beacon lacks auctions and raffles, EveryAction needs separate ticketing software. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and stores in one platform.
Beacon requires technical expertise and EveryAction targets large organizations with complex needs. Zeffy works for any nonprofit size with simple setup.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into every donation. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus card fees and targets large organizations. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management tools at zero cost for nonprofits of any size.
Yes. Zeffy includes donor management, email marketing, event ticketing, and online stores with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Beacon's monthly fees or EveryAction's $109/month cost, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. You get complete donor management, email marketing, and fundraising tools without losing donation dollars to fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donor tracking, online donations, event ticketing, and email campaigns in one platform. No monthly fees, no transaction costs - just tools that help your mission grow.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
