Beacon VS Keela

Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing

N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift

N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
1.2% + £0.20
for EU Visa/MasterCard non-profit Stripe rate; other cards and providers have separate fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)

Platform fees
0%
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
$0
Keela does not charge any platform fees or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees

Monthly fees
£36/mo
Starter plan for 500-2,000 contacts; higher tiers priced by contact count; ultimate plan uses custom pricing
$134-$430/month
Pricing varies by plan and contact tier; custom pricing for 10,000+ contacts

Value for money
5.0
4.4

Features
5.0/5
Intuitive donor management with minimal setup. No training needed to get started.
4.4/5
Powerful CRM but steeper learning curve. Requires time to master all features.

Donations
Basic donation tracking and receipt management, but limited online donation forms and payment processing options
Keela processes donations but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, plus monthly software fees starting at $59.

Ticketing
Basic event management but no integrated ticketing system - requires external tools for ticket sales and check-in
Keela doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing tools and manual attendee data syncing.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly focuses on donor data management rather than campaign creation
Keela offers peer-to-peer fundraising through their platform, but with transaction fees and monthly subscription costs.

Auctions
Beacon doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform to run fundraising auctions
Keela doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
No dedicated raffle management system - you'll need additional software to run raffle campaigns effectively
Keela doesn't provide raffle tools. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor data integration.

Online store
No built-in online store features - requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise or products
Keela doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual donor data syncing.

Memberships
Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership payment processing and tiered membership management features.
Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications

Donor Management/CRM
Beacon provides solid donor tracking with contact management, donation history, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping.
Keela provides comprehensive donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and reporting, though the interface can feel complex for smaller teams without dedicated staff

Emails & Newsletter
Beacon includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation workflows and no advanced personalization features.
Keela includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans that may exceed small nonprofit budgets

Payment Processing
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall payment costs.
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall payment costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - relies on external processors

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Beacon is a CRM platform that manages donor relationships, not a payment processor
Not supported - Keela is a donor management platform that integrates with third-party payment processors

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Beacon specializes in donor management and CRM functionality, not payment processing
Not supported - Keela relies on external payment processors for digital wallet payments

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Beacon is designed for donor relationship management, not in-person payment processing
Not supported - Keela doesn't offer in-person payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
5.0/5
4.4/5 Unlimited Support
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
Keela offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
Keela provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours Keela provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users </div></div>