Beacon VS Kindful

Kindful

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database: ✓ (both)
Donation History & Notes per Donor: ✓ (both) Donation History & Notes per Donor: ✓ (both) Donor Tags / Segments: ✓ (both)
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): ✗ (Beacon), ✓ (Kindful) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): ✗ (Beacon), ✓ (Kindful)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): ✓ (both) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): ✓ (both)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...): ✓ (both)
Export Donor Data Anytime: ✓ (both) Export Donor Data Anytime: ✓ (both)
Offline Donations Tracking: ✓ (both) Offline Donations Tracking: ✓ (both)
Pre-filled donation forms: ✗ (Beacon - Information not available), ✓ (Kindful)

Pricing

Beacon: N/A - No pricing information available
Kindful: $119/month plus card fees per gift

Processing fees:
- Beacon: 1.2% + £0.20 (Beacon does not charge processing fees. Payment providers charge their own rates: Stripe non-profit rates are for EU Visa/MasterCard (discounted from standard 1.5% + £0.20 UK / 2.5% + £0.20 EU), and 2.9% + £0.20 for Non-EU cards (discounted from 3.5% + £0.20). GoCardless and PayPal have their own separate fees.)
- Kindful: 2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via Stripe or Authorize.Net); ACH at lower rates

Platform fees:
- Beacon: 0% (Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments)
- Kindful: 1% fee on third-party transactions (after Bloomerang acquisition); no additional platform fees on standard transactions

Monthly fees:
- Beacon: £36/mo (Starting price for Starter plan; higher tiers available based on contact volume)
- Kindful: $119–$699/month (Pricing varies by plan based on number of records)

Value for money:
- Beacon: 5.0
- Kindful: 4.4

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5.0/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Intuitive donor tracking with solid basics. Kindful doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes. Raffles:
- Beacon: No raffle management tools - you'll need third-party solutions to run ticket sales and drawings
- Kindful: Kindful doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. Kindful doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate tools for running raffles and contests.

Online store:
- Beacon: No built-in store features - can't sell merchandise or products directly through Beacon's platform
- Kindful: Kindful doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Kindful doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships:
- Beacon: Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership payment processing and tiered membership management features.
- Kindful: Kindful offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communication tools.

Donor Management/CRM:
- Beacon: Beacon provides solid donor tracking with contact management, donation history, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping.
- Kindful: Kindful offers solid donor management with contact records, giving history, and basic segmentation, though reporting capabilities are limited compared to specialized CRM solutions.

Emails & Newsletter:
- Beacon: Beacon includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation workflows and no advanced personalization features.
- Kindful: Kindful provides basic email capabilities for donor communication but requires integration with third-party email marketing platforms for advanced newsletter features.

Payment Processing:
- Beacon: Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.
- Kindful: Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.

Payment methods

Beacon: Donor management only — no payment processing
Kindful: Donor management only — no payment processing

Credit Card Payments:
- Beacon: Not supported - Beacon CRM is a donor management system that tracks relationships, not a payment processor
- Kindful: Not supported - Kindful is a donor management system that tracks relationships but doesn't process payments directly

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- Beacon: Not supported - Beacon CRM specializes in donor data management rather than accepting payments
- Kindful: Not supported - Kindful specializes in donor data management rather than payment collection methods

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- Beacon: Not supported - Beacon CRM focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
- Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
- Beacon: Not supported - Beacon CRM is built for managing donor relationships and data, not processing payments
- Kindful: Not supported - Kindful is built for managing donor information and communications, not in-person payment processing

Customer Support

Beacon: 5.0/5
Kindful: N/A Unlimited Support:
- Beacon: Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
- Kindful: Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours:
- Beacon: Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours - Beacon: Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
- Kindful: Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars:
- Beacon: Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - Beacon: Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
- Kindful: Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center:
- Beacon: Beacon maintains a - Beacon: Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
- Kindful: Kindful maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email:
- Beacon: Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
- Kindful: Kindful provides live chat support during business hours - Beacon: Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
- Kindful: Kindful provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
- Beacon: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users - Beacon: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
- Kindful: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users