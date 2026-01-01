Beacon VS Kindful

Beacon and Kindful both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and campaign management — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, and Kindful costs $119/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
💳
Beacon and Kindful require separate payment processors with additional fees. Zeffy handles all payments directly with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🎯
Beacon and Kindful focus on donor tracking but need separate tools for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise in one place.
Beacon and Kindful charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
While Beacon and Kindful only track donors, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Get everything you need without paying monthly fees.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Kindful costs $119/month plus card fees per gift, adding up quickly for growing nonprofits. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and relationship management tools at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike Beacon and Kindful that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
