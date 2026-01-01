Beacon and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution instead of mandatory platform costs eating into your mission funds.
Beacon lacks payment processing and auction tools, while Neon One charges extra for basic features. Zeffy includes donation pages, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform with no hidden costs.
Beacon and Neon One offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every organization, plus live training sessions to help your small team succeed.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
Neon One charges monthly software fees plus processing fees on donations, memberships, and events. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, event management, and fundraising tools with zero platform fees, helping small nonprofits keep more of what they raise.
Yes. Zeffy offers donor management, online donations, event ticketing, membership management, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all with zero platform fees. Unlike Beacon and Neon One, you won't pay monthly subscriptions or transaction fees that reduce your impact.
Unlike Beacon and Neon One, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. While other donor management systems charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, online giving, and fundraising tools at no cost.
Beacon and Neon One charge monthly fees plus processing fees on donations, events, and memberships. These costs add up quickly for small nonprofits. Zeffy eliminates platform fees entirely, letting you keep 100% of donations to fund your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
