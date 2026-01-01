Beacon and Virtuous both offer donor management tools, but their monthly fees and transaction costs can add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and campaign management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management tools with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Beacon requires separate platforms for ticketing, auctions, and online stores, creating data silos and extra costs. Zeffy includes everything - donor CRM, event ticketing, online store, and fundraising tools - all connected in one zero-fee platform.
Beacon's interface feels outdated and overwhelming for small nonprofit teams. Zeffy is built specifically for small nonprofits with simple, clear tools that your volunteers can use without extensive training, plus you get dedicated support at no extra cost.
Beacon and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero fees - track donors, send thank-you emails, and manage relationships without monthly costs eating into your mission budget.
Traditional donor management platforms like Beacon and Virtuous charge $50-200+ monthly plus 2.9% on donations. A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually pays $3,000+ in fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations while getting the same CRM features - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
