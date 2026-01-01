Beacon VS Virtuous

Virtuous

Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Information not available
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking Information not available
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Processing fees: 1.2% + £0.20 for EU Visa/MasterCard (discounted from standard 1.5% + £0.20 UK / 2.5% + £0.20 EU), and 2.9% + £0.20 for Non-EU cards (discounted from 3.5% + £0.20). GoCardless and PayPal have their own separate fees.
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH (USA only); 1% international surcharge; 0.6% corporate card surcharge
Platform fees: 0% - Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
Platform fees: 0.7% per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
Monthly fees: £36/mo - Starting price for Starter plan
Monthly fees: $199/month - Standard plan with annual billing; Pro and Enterprise plans available
Value for money: 5.0
Value for money: 4.4

Features
5.0/5 - Straightforward donor management. Solid basics, but needs add-ons for auctions and ticketing.
4.4/5 - Powerful donor relationships. Requires setup time and third-party tools for full fundraising suite.
Donations - Beacon integrates with payment processors but charges processing fees on top of their monthly subscription costs
Donations - Virtuous handles online donations through integrations with payment processors, but charges processing fees on top of their monthly subscription costs.
Ticketing - Beacon doesn't include event ticketing - requires separate ticketing platform and manual data syncing
Ticketing - Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need to use a separate ticketing platform and manually sync attendee data back to your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Basic peer-to-peer campaign tracking through integrations, but limited native fundraising tools
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising through integrations, but this requires additional setup and often comes with extra fees from third-party providers.
Auctions - Beacon doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform to run fundraising auctions
Auctions - Virtuous doesn't provide auction capabilities. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders and winners in your CRM.
Raffles - No native raffle functionality - you'd need to use external tools and manually import data back to Beacon
Raffles - Virtuous doesn't support raffle management. You'd need third-party raffle software and manually import winner and participant data.
Online store - No built-in online store features - requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise or products
Online store - Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need a separate online store platform and manual processes to track merchandise buyers.
Memberships - Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tiers and payment processing integration.
Memberships - Virtuous focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. Limited membership tracking and renewal features.
Donor Management/CRM - Beacon provides solid donor profiles, gift tracking, and reporting with custom fields, but interface can feel outdated and complex for small teams.
Donor Management/CRM - Comprehensive donor CRM with relationship mapping, gift tracking, and donor journey visualization. Strong major gift management.
Emails & Newsletter - Beacon includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features.
Emails & Newsletter - Built-in email marketing with donor segmentation. Advanced automation workflows for donor communication and stewardship.
Payment Processing - Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal for donations but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.
Payment Processing - Beacon integrates with Stripe and PayPal for donations but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees. Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments - needs third-party processors
Credit Card Payments - Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Credit Card Payments - Limited - Requires integration with separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - Digital wallet payments require additional payment processor setup
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Virtuous is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing

Customer Support
5.0/5
4.4/5
Unlimited Support - Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support - Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours - Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours

Phone Support / Office Hours - Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars - Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Webinars - Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center - Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Help Center - Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email - Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
Email - Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>