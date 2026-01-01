CiviCRM

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
1% - Card fees plus platform cut
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
$0 - No additional processing fees or per-transaction fees charged by CiviCRM; standard payment processor fees still apply
Platform fees: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
$0 - No platform fees charged
Monthly fees: N/A - No monthly minimums or hidden fees
$15/month - Starter plan in USD; pricing varies by currency and plan
Value for money: 4.6 vs 4.0

Features
4.6/5 - Intuitive donor management, but requires third-party tools for events and fundraising.
4.0/5 - Powerful customization requires technical expertise; steep learning curve for small teams.
Donations: Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking but charges processing fees on donations, reducing your fundraising impact
CiviCRM: Basic donation forms available through CiviContribute, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance by your team or developers.
Ticketing: Bloomerang - No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need separate tools for fundraising events, creating workflow complications
CiviCRM: Basic event registration through CiviEvent, but limited ticketing features compared to dedicated event platforms your attendees are used to.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Bloomerang - Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools compared to dedicated fundraising platforms like Zeffy
CiviCRM: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities. Basic campaign tools exist but lack the user-friendly features donors expect today.
Auctions: Bloomerang - No auction functionality - you'll need additional software for silent or live auction fundraising events
CiviCRM: CiviCRM doesn't include auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles: Bloomerang - No raffle or lottery functionality available - requires third-party integrations for this popular fundraising method
CiviCRM: No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need workarounds using events or contributions, plus manual winner selection processes.
Online store: Bloomerang - No built-in online store features - cannot sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
CiviCRM: No built-in e-commerce functionality. You'd need to integrate third-party solutions or use separate platforms for selling merchandise.
Memberships: Bloomerang - Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and member portal features that many nonprofits need.
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers membership management with automated renewals, member directories, and custom membership types. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that many small nonprofits find challenging to manage without dedicated IT support.
Donor Management/CRM: Bloomerang - Bloomerang excels at donor relationship management with robust tracking, reporting, and donor retention analytics built specifically for nonprofits.
CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides robust donor management with custom fields, relationship tracking, and detailed reporting. As an open-source platform, it's highly customizable but requires technical expertise to set up, maintain, and customize effectively for your organization's needs.
Emails & Newsletter: Bloomerang - Bloomerang includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans.
CiviCRM: CiviCRM includes CiviMail for email campaigns with basic templates and tracking. While functional, the email editor is less user-friendly than modern alternatives, and advanced features require technical knowledge to implement effectively.
Payment Processing: Bloomerang integrates with third-party processors like Stripe but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools (Bloomerang)
Limited payments through third-party setup (CiviCRM)
Credit Card Payments: Bloomerang - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
CiviCRM: Supported through integrations - requires setup with payment processors like Stripe or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Bloomerang - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
CiviCRM: Limited support - depends on your chosen payment processor integration
ACH / Bank Transfers: Bloomerang - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM requires third-party payment processors for ACH transactions
Tap to Pay App: Bloomerang - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management, not in-person payment processing

Customer Support
4.6/5 (Bloomerang)
4.0/5 (CiviCRM) Unlimited Support: Bloomerang - Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community support through forums, but no dedicated unlimited support
Phone Support / Office Hours: Bloomerang - Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars: Bloomerang - Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars for users
Help Center: Bloomerang - Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
CiviCRM: CiviCRM has extensive documentation and community-driven help resources
Email: Bloomerang - Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not provide live chat support - relies on community forums instead
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Bloomerang - Support access depends on plan level with phone and chat during business hours only
CiviCRM: Community-driven support through forums with no phone or live chat options available