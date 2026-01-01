Bloomerang and Kindful help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Kindful
💯
Bloomerang charges card fees plus 1% platform cuts, while Kindful costs $119/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧩
Bloomerang and Kindful focus only on donor tracking, forcing you to buy separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
🤝
Bloomerang and Kindful offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that Bloomerang and Kindful charge. Track donor relationships, manage giving history, and send communications - all while keeping 100% of donations since donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
While Bloomerang charges monthly fees plus transaction costs and Kindful starts at $119/month plus card fees, Zeffy is completely free. You get donor tracking, communication tools, and reporting without paying monthly subscriptions or platform cuts.
Yes! Unlike Bloomerang and Kindful that focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes fundraising tools like events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Manage donors and raise funds in one platform without extra fees or integrations.
Zeffy provides complete donor tracking, communication tools, and reporting without monthly subscriptions. While Bloomerang charges platform cuts and Kindful starts at $119/month, you keep 100% of donations with Zeffy's zero-fee platform.
Yes! Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Unlike Bloomerang and Kindful that require separate platforms for fundraising, everything works together at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
